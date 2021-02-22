Global Contactless Payment Transaction Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Contactless Payment Transaction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Contactless Payment Transaction development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Barclays

Apple Inc

Gemalto NV

Heartland Payment Systems Inc

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Ingenico Group

On Track Innovations Ltd

Inside Secure

Samsung Electronics Ltd

Wirecard AG

Verifone Systems Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wearable Devices

Contactless Card (RFID/NFC)

Contactless Mobile Payment

Market segment by Application, split into

Transport

Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contactless Payment Transaction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contactless Payment Transaction are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.