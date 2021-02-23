Global Micronized Rubber Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Micronized rubber powder (MRP) is classified as fine, dry, powdered elastomeric crumb rubber in which a significant proportion of particles are less than 100 µm and free of foreign particulates (metal, fiber, etc.). MRP particle size distributions typically range from 180 µm to 10 µm. Narrower distributions can be achieved depending on the classification technology.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6212102-micronized-rubber-powder-market-in-us-manufacturing-and

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micronized Rubber Powder in US, including the following market information:

US Micronized Rubber Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Micronized Rubber Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Micronized Rubber Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Micronized Rubber Powder Market 2019 (%)

The global Micronized Rubber Powder market was valued at 43 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 53 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Micronized Rubber

Also Read: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s707/sh/6b213393-89e1-d70e-fd80-20038d3e8dac/73f9cca78c47c031456831af27e8881c

Powder market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Micronized Rubber Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

Also Read: https://www.techsite.io/p/1941584

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Micronized Rubber Powder production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Micronized Rubber Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Micronized Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

＜75 μm

75-105 μm

105-177 μm

177-400 μm

Others

US Micronized Rubber Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Micronized Rubber Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Rubber

Plastics

Coatings

Others

Also Read: https://lorreinhardy101.blogspot.com/2021/02/global-and-china-smart-jewelry-market.html

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

ALSO READ: https://wiseguy732883328.wordpress.com/2021/02/01/global-and-china-smart-jewelry-market-audience-geographies-and-key-players-2020-2026/

Total US Micronized Rubber Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lehigh Technologies

Saudi Rubber Products

Entech