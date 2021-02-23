Global M2M Communication Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

M2M Communication Market, by Technology (Wired, Wireless), by Component (Wi-Fi, Sensors, RFID, Computer Software), by Application (Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Utilities, and Home Automation) – Forecast 2016-2022

M2M Communication Global Market – Overview

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2279452/global-e-cigarette-and-vape-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2025/

The global M2M communication market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for energy-efficient lighting systems. M2M communication refers to connecting different machines of the same type other than smartphones, tablets, and wearables with each other. The technology is segmented into wired and wireless. With the advancements in technology, M2M Communication also allows connected vehicle opportunity which offers inter vehicle and intra vehicle in order to improve the driver experience. Strong support of mobile operators and the growing high speed networks are major factors driving the growth of M2M communication market. Also, increase in cloud based M2M application platforms is one major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing strategic partnerships with system integrators is another major factor responsible for driving the growth of M2M communication market.

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1725580/global-e-cigarette-and-vape-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2025/

According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of M2M Communication is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2022). Technological advancements and growing demand for public safety networks is boosting the growth of M2M communication market. Also, increasing demand for M2M communication from transportation and healthcare is another major factor driving the market growth. The M2M Communication market is highly competitive due to the increase in implementation of cloud based technologies and developments in the field of internet of things. On the other hand, lack of standardization and continued uncertainty around 4G LTE are major factors hindering the growth of M2M communication market. Also, getting consumers to pay more for enhanced connectivity and need for integrated M2M solutions are other factors that may hamper the growth M2M communications market.

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1210397/global-e-cigarette-and-vape-research-report-2025/

Industry News

Jan 2018 – Sierra Wireless is a solid IoT play for the future. Sierra Wireless makes money by producing 2G, 3G and 3G gateways and embedded modules utilized in machine-to-machine communications, and commands approximately one third of the market space and has utilized a strategy of “growth via acquisition” to boost year-over-year revenues.

Jan 2018 – TRAI mulls policy for M2M communications. Telecom regulator, TRAI has come out with proposals on machine-to-machine communications that include a new kind of permit for companies keen on providing services for this new form of technology.

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2910594/global-e-cigarette-and-vape-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2025/

M2M Communication Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of M2M communication appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

M2M Communication Global Market – Segmentation

The M2M communication market can be classified into 4 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Technology: Comprises of Wired, Wireless and Hybrid

Segmentation by Component: Comprises of Wi-Fi, Sensors, RFID, and Software among others

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Utilities, and Home Automation among others

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

M2M Communication Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of the M2M communication market in North America owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Aeris communication. Inc., AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Telenor Group, Intel Corporation, Singtel Group, Texas Instruments, Vodafone Group plc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Sprint Corporation and Telefonica, S.A. among others. Also, U.S. is leading the market in North America due to the rising demand of cloud based services and high-speed networks that enable easy access, analysis and manipulation of stored data transaction to help customers to improve their business operations. Also, due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of cloud based applications in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. M2M communication market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2022 due to increasing adoption of smartphones and digital solutions such as smart meters in China and India in the region. Whereas, the Europe market for M2M Communication is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2017-2022). Europe is expected to register healthy growth in the machine to machine communication market due to industrial developments as well as infrastructural growth.

Key Players

Aeris communication. Inc. (U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (U.S.), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Telenor Group (Norway), KORE Wireless Group (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Rogers Communications Canada, Inc. (Canada), Singtel Group (Singapore), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Vodafone Group plc. (UK), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), Telefonica, S.A. (Spain), China Mobile Ltd. (China), Numerex Corp. (U.S.), Sierra Wireless (Canada), and Orange S.A. (France) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global M2M Communication Market.

ALSO READ: https://bisouv.com/uncategorized/1816003/global-e-cigarette-and-vape-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2025/

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]