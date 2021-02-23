Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Vanillic Acid is a benzoic acid derivative used as a flavoring agent. It is an oxidized form of vanillin produced during the conversion of vanillin to ferulic acid. Vanillic Acid can be used into pharmaceutical intermediates and flavors & fragrances.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) in UK, including the following market information:
UK Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
UK Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in UK Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market 2019 (%)
The global Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) market was valued at 1239.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1186.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -1.1% during the forecast period. While the Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
UK Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Purity ≥99%
Purity 98%
UK Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
UK Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Flavors & Fragrances
Other
