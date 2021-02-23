Media Sera and Reagents Cell Culture Market Analysis By Industry Share, Revenue, Growth, Global Foresight, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges, Demand And Upcoming Trends

Global Media Sera and Reagents Cell Culture Market – Overview

The global media sera and reagents- cell culture market is growing mainly due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global media sera and reagents- cell culture market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2027).

Cell culture is a technique used to study the behaviour of cells independent of whole organism. In this technique, cells are taken from an animal or plant and grown under favourable artificial conditions. There are basically three types of cell culture procedures i.e. primary cell culture, secondary cell culture, and cell line. There are various types of media, and serums are used in cell culture technique such as protein free media, serum free media, chemically defined media, specialty media, classical media, Stem cell media, and lysogeny broth. Whereas, reagents include albumin, amino acids, attachment factors, growth factors and cytokines, hormones, biological buffers, biological detergents, cell dissociation reagents, cell freezing reagents, cell separation reagents and others.

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1170

Notably, rising burden of chronic diseases is the key factor driving the media sera and reagents- cell culture market. According to the report published in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2017, nearly 92.1 million adults dealing with at least one type of cardiovascular disease. It is also reported that out of total annual healthcare expenditure i.e. USD 27 trillion, 86% is for people with chronic health conditions in the United States. Burden of chronic diseases is also observed in Asia Pacific countries. As per the study published in BMC Public Health in 2017, prevalence of type-2 diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease has increased rapidly in recent years.

Other factors such as, favourable reimbursement scenario for a number of surgical procedures, huge funding for research & development, technological advancements, demand for cancer research, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising approval from regulatory bodies are also fuelling the market growth. According to the data suggested by Eurostat, it is observed that among the EU Member States, the highest value of healthcare expenditure was recorded in Germany in 2014 i.e. EUR 321 billion which is further followed by France with EUR 237 billion, and United Kingdom with EUR 223 billion. In the year of 2016, the R&D expenditure in the Pharmaceutical Industry was EUR 35000 million, suggested by European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Association.

Despite these drivers, lack of awareness, and safety concerns are expected to decline the media sera and reagents- cell culture market growth.

Global Media Sera and Reagents- Cell Culture Market – Competitive Analysis

GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, BD Biosciences, VWR International, LLC., EMD Millipore, Lonza Biosciences, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hi-media Laboratories, Biowest, Merck KGaA are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the media sera and reagents- cell culture market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The global media sera and reagents- cell culture market is currently dominated by numerous players.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. is one of them by holding a strong share in the market. The company provides analytical instruments, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, manufacturing, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Applied Biosystems, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. On Aug. 29, 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Patheon N.V., a leading contract development and manufacturing organization.

GE Healthcare is also one of the leading player in media sera and reagents- cell culture market. The company provides transformational medical technologies and services to healthcare professionals and their patients worldwide. On July 10, 2017, GE Healthcare announced the acquisition of Novia Strategies to expand its U.S. healthcare consulting business. The acquisition is expected to help GE Healthcare to be the leading provider of outcomes-based solutions, and to support healthcare organizations to meet the demand for increased access, and more affordable healthcare for their patients. On November 28, 2017, the company has also completed the acquisition of Puridify, a bioprocessing UK startup which is developing a nanofiber-based platform purification technology for biopharmaceutical production.

More Trending Reports by Market Research Future (MRFR):

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/roofing-tiles-market-2021-industry-size-demand-trends-analysis-growth-factors-top-manufacturers-and-forecast-research-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/curtain-wall-market-2021-industry-size-demand-growth-emerging-trends-development-scenario-top-key-players-and-forecast-by-2025-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cargo-shipping-market-2021-industry-size-share-future-trends-growth-prospects-key-players-segmentation-and-forecast-research-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-marble-market-2021-industry-size-growth-trends-demand-analysis-company-profiles-future-scope-and-forecast-research-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/freight-and-logistics-market-2021-industry-size-share-development-trends-top-manufacturers-segmentation-and-forecast-research-2021-01-08

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.