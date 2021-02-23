Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Market 2021 Size, Share, Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits & Analysis

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Market Key Players

Bayer AG (Germany) Novartis AG (Switzerland), Immunicum AB (Sweden), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.(Switzerland), AB SCIENCES (FRANCE), Arog Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S), Boston Biomedical, Inc. (U.S) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Get Free Sample of This Report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1583

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Market – Overview

One of the most common form of sarcoma is gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) involving the gastrointestinal tract. Gastrointestinal stromal tumors can occur anyplace within the GI tract but is most often found in the stomach i.e. about in 40-70% of the cases and 20-30% in the small intestine. Every year approximately 11 to 20 million people worldwide are diagnosed with GIST.

The gastrointestinal stromal tumors market is expected to grow at a steady pace. The factors influencing the growth of the market include increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing investments and funding in the field of life science research, increasing awareness among the people, growing geriatric population, changing reimbursement policies and various others. Furthermore, factors such as presence of misbranded and spurious drugs is hampering the growth of the market.

The market is forecasted to demonstrate a same growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2017 – 2022.

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Market – Competitive Analysis

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of gastrointestinal stromal tumors appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. With well-established market in the North America region major companies have their home in the region and generate maximum market share. These companies have expanded their operating unit in various other emerging regions as well. Moreover the other small and medium scale players are generating revenue from local market.

There has been increasing development in the field of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors. Companies are keen in developing new products for the same. In November 2016, announced supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Stivarga tablets had been submitted for the approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the second-line systemic treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), is the most common form of liver cancer accounting for more than 70-85 percent of liver cancer across the world. Stivarga is already been approved for the treatment of patients with metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). Adding to this in June 2017, Bayer announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) the European Medicines Agency recommended regorafenib (oral multi-kinase inhibitor) for the treatment of grownup patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with Nexavar. Regorafenib is the only treatment method that has been demonstrated a major improvement in overall survival in second-line hepatocellular carcinoma HCC patients who formerly had no other options for the treatment. The approval of European Commission on the commercial authorization is expected by the end of 2018.

Global Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Market – Regional Analysis

Global gastrointestinal stromal tumors market is segmented on the basis of geographies or regions which mainly includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is dominating the global market for gastrointestinal stromal tumors with more than 35% share of the total market in 2016. The major factor for the growth of the market include due to increasing prevalence of liver cancer. According to Centers for Disease Control and Preventation, every year in the U.S. about 22,000 men & 9,000 women get liver cancer, and more than 16,000 men & 8,000 women die from the same disease. The percentage of Americans who develop liver cancer has been rising from past few decades. More over the presence of major manufacturers in the region and the development for the products has been influencing the growth of the market.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global gastrointestinal stromal tumors market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing gastrointestinal stromal tumors stimulation market across the globe. In Asia-Pacific there is wide range of opportunities for gastrointestinal stromal tumors market due to the presence of developing countries, major companies are grabbing these opportunities and expanding their presence in the region. Furthermore increasing research and development in this region has further enhanced the growth of the market.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

More Trending Reports by Market Research Future (MRFR):

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pallet-racking-market-2021-industry-growth-prospects-and-insights-on-future-scenario-till-2025-key-players-ridg-u-rak-averys-ar-racking-daifuku-mecalux-kion-group-steel-king-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/furniture-market-key-players-product-and-production-information-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mattress-market-key-players-product-and-production-information-analysis-and-forecast-to-2024-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/dairy-whiteners-market-key-players-product-and-production-information-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/starch-derivatives-market-key-players-product-and-production-information-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-08

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Akash Anand

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.