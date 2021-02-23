Global Surfactant for EOR Market in Malaysia By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The concept of recovering oil by surfactant flooding dates back to 1929 when De Groot was granted a patent claiming water-soluble surfactants as an aid to improve oil recovery. Currently, surfactant flooding boosts oil production by lowering interfacial tension, increasing oil mobility thus allowing better displacement of the oil by injected water. Surfactant EOR improves the wetability of porous rocks allowing water to flow through them faster displacing more oil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surfactant for EOR in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market 2019 (%)

The global Surfactant for EOR market was valued at 180.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 231.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. While the Surfactant for EOR market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Surfactant for EOR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Surfactant for EOR production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Anionic Sulfonate

Anionic Carboxylate

Other

Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Surfactant for EOR Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Surfactant for EOR Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Malaysia Surfactant for EOR Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Stepan

Nalco Champion

BASF

GE(Baker Hughes)

Solvay

DowDuPont

Clariant

Schlumberger

Shell Chemicals

Huntsman

Halliburton

Oil Chem Technologies

Akzonobel