Bioceramics Market Growth Drivers, Impact Analysis & Market Opportunities by 2023

Bioceramics are ceramic materials developed to be used in dental and medical implants. The compatibility of bioceramics to gel with human organs or muscles makes it a viable product. The large number of surgeries which require transplants can induce the need for bioceramics. The global bioceramics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights trends and opportunities for the period between 2018 and 2023 (forecast period).

Market Scope

The global bioceramics market is expected to touch a value of USD 19 billion by 2023. It stood at USD 12.5 billion in 2017. The growing dental sector globally is the major driver of the market. Large number of dental clinics, dentists, and the large population requiring oral consultation can bode well for the market growth. The large geriatric pool in Asia Pacific as well as the need for implant procedures can bolster the market demand. Possible treatment methods for cancer is expected to drive the demand for bioceramics.

High prevalence of osteoarthritis and increasing use of ceramic materials in dental applications can fuel the market growth. Better access to advanced facilities, surgical intervention to solve complicated medical diseases, and the rising disposable income levels are factors expected to drive the market. Rising research and development in Europe and North America in ceramics and medical advancements can provide a stellar growth rate to the global bioceramics market. Minimally invasive procedures and reduced prices of surgeries can be lucrative for the market in the coming years.

But availability of medical polymers and fluctuations in raw material prices can hamper the global bioceramics market growth.

Segmentation

The global bioceramics market is segmented by material and application.

By material, it is segmented into carbon, zirconia, calcium phosphate, aluminum oxide, and others. The aluminum oxide segment held the largest market share in 2017. It can continue to dominate the forecast period. However, zirconia is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the assessment period.

By application, it is segmented into biomedical, orthopedic, dental implants, and others. Dental implants will dominate the global bioceramics market till 2023, but the orthopedic segment can exhibit a stellar growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are regions covered in the global bioceramics market report.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to a large and established healthcare ecosystem. The large geriatric populace in Italy, United Kingdom, France, and Germany will serve as a consumer base. Large number of surgeries and implant procedures and the massive dental applications can boost the global bioceramics market demand till 2023.

North America and APAC are two major regions have huge potential for the global bioceramics market. High number of bioceramic material and large allocation of healthcare expenditure can drive the North America market. On the other hand, APAC is driven by the improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in medical tourism, and new reforms. Initiatives by governments to introduce patient-friendly prices for implants to increase penetration in rural and remote regions can be lucrative for the market growth.

Competitive Outlook

Morgan Advanced Materials, Sagemax Bioceramics Inc, Amedica Corporation, Royal DSM, Collagen Matrix Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd, DOCERAM Medical Ceramics GmbH, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Dentsply Sirona, CAM Bioceramics B.V., and CeramTec are prominent players of the global bioceramics market.

