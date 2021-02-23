Event Stream Processing Market Competitor Analysis, Winning Strategies and Growth Drivers by 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR), highlights that the “the event stream processing market is expected to grow from USD 612.7 million in 2018 to USD 1,663.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.”

Globally, the event stream processing market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the demand for increased automation in business processes and rising need to analyze large volume of enterprise data to gain genuine competitive advantage instead of only building and maintaining an expensive IT infrastructure. The event stream processing software helps in building an event driven IT systems. Its key functionalities include processing continuous stream of data, detecting meaningful pattern in them, and building relationships among them that help enterprises in making strategies to optimzie their business operations and improve customer services. Event stream processing software tools are used in diverse application areas that includes algorithmic trading, fraud detection, location-based services, and many more. Moreover, the introduction of IoT has given a significant boost to the growth rate of event stream processing market.

In this study on global event stream processing market, the market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, application, industry vertical, and region/country. By component, the market is segmented into software, platform, and services. By service, the market is bifurcated into professional and managed services. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. By application, the market is segmented into fraud detection, predictive maintenance, sales & marketing, algorithmic trading, network monitoring, and others.

By industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, energy & utilities, retail & eCommerce, IT & Telecom, Transportation & Logistics, and others. Finally, by region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into Germany, France, the UK, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Regional Analysis

The global market for global event stream processing is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is presumed to have the largest market share in the global event stream processing market. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to the presence of major vendors and fast adoption of innovative technologies in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global event stream processing market over the forecast period. The increasing number of banking enterprises and growing telecom sector in the region are the key driving factors for the growth of event stream processing market in the region.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

– Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

– Key factors driving the Event Stream Processing Market.

– Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Event Stream Processing Market.

– Challenges to market growth.

– Key vendors of Event Stream Processing Market.

– Detailed SWOT analysis.

– Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Event Stream Processing Market.

– Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

– Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

– PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Leading Key Players:

The prominent players in event stream processing market are IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP SE (Germany), Salesforce.com, inc. (US), Software AG (Germany), Informatica LLC (US), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (US), SQLstream, Inc. (US), FICO (US), Striim, Inc. (US), and Streamlio, Inc. (US).

