Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market 2021 Size, Share, Development Strategy, Key Vendors, Future Trends And Industry Growth With 9.6% Of CAGR By Forecast 2023

The antinuclear antibody (ANA) test is a primary test used for determining autoimmune disorders that affect tissues and organs throughout the body (systemic). ANA test is also extensively used as one of the tests to help diagnose systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) although a positive ANA test by itself does not diagnose any one particular disease. Also, the ANA test is helpful in determining autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

The antinuclear antibody market is growing pervasively mainly due to the increased rate of prevalence of cancer over the past few years. Moreover, factors such as the increasing technological advancements and the adoption of new techniques alongside the rising occurrences of various autoimmune diseases are escalating the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the exponential growth, the market perceives currently Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report asserts that the global anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) testing market will reach USD 1300.6 MN by 2023, registering a CAGR of approximately 9.6% during the assessment period (2017 – 2023).

Additional factors allowing the market to boost further include substantial investments transpired into R&D to develop more advanced product and the improvements in the test that have occurred over the past couple of years. Moreover, factors such as the ever-increasing population that is increasingly inclining towards the sedentary lifestyle and urbanization support market growth. Improving economic conditions substantiate market growth, availing access to excellent healthcare by increasing healthcare expenditures.

Conversely, high costs of the tests and poor reimbursement policies are impeding the growth of the market, especially in the developing regions. Besides, the unmet clinical needs alongside the unavailability of external funding are obstructing the market growth in the underdeveloped regions.

Global ANA Testing Market – Segments

For ease of understanding, the MRFR analysis has been segmented into four key dynamics:

By Type : Immunofluorescence, Enzymelinked, and Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) among others.

By Application : Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Polymyositis, Scleroderma, and Sjögren’s Syndrome among others.

By End-user : Hospitals & Clinics, Research Laboratories, and others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Global Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market – Geographical Landscape

The North American region, heading with a large number of cancer patients will retain its dominance over the global anti-nuclear antibody testing market holding the largest market share. Additionally, factors like the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, increasing demand for the diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) alongside the high per capita healthcare expenditures especially in the US & Canada, drive the growth in the regional market.

Simultaneously, factors such as the vast technological advances and increasing government support for research & development are positively impacting the growth in the regional market. Further, owing to the presence of prominent market players this market is expected to create a massive revenue pocket throughout the forecast period (2017-2023).

The ANA testing market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, globally. Factors such as the presence of well-established players and investments transpired into R&D activities drive the regional ANA testing market. Moreover, the well-spread awareness about cancer and the availability of ANA tests along with the initiatives undertaken by private and public organizations are positively impacting the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific anti-nuclear antibody testing market is rapidly emerging as a lucrative market, globally. Factors helping the regional market to substantiate further include the increasing healthcare expenditures and favorable government policies mainly in India and China.

Furthermore, factors such as the substantial investment transpired into R&D activities, increasing number of cancer patients, and rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure & government support the growth of the regional market. Simultaneously, augmenting demand for quality devices in healthcare is expected to increase the growth of the anti-nuclear antibody testing market in the region.

Global Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market – Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the anti-nuclear antibody testing appears to be fragmented due to many large and small players churning the competition in the market. These players try to gain an edge over their competitors by incorporating strategic initiatives such as acquisition, expansion, product/ technology launch, and collaboration.

Anti-nuclear Antibody Testing Market Major Players:

Key players leading the global anti-nuclear antibody testing market include Alere (US), Abcam plc. (US), Antibodies Inc. (US), Erba Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Indur Services, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), MBL International (US), and Trinity Biotech (Republic of Ireland) among others.

Industry, Innovation & Related News

March 25, 2019 —– SourcingLink.net, Inc. (the US), a publicly traded exploration and development company announced a partnership with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the US), a biotech company developing a series of new drugs to treat cancer. Alongside the right to use NanoSmart’s nanoparticle platform technologies to develop and commercialize improved formulations of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA)-targeted doxorubicin for the treatment of human cancers the exclusive worldwide licensing agreement will also allow a significant extension to SourcingLink’s oncology product portfolio that can address the growing need for improved cancer therapies.

SourcingLink is further looking forward to initiating nonclinical development, clinical trials, FDA submission, and commercialization of a tumor-targeting drug product and to explore combination with its proprietary liquid biopsy platform to potentially deliver personalized treatment paradigms that are safer and more effective than existing options.

