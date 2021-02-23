CAD Software Software Research Report 2015-2020

This report focuses on the global CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the CAD Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Intergraph

AVEVA

Bentley

Cadison

Autodesk

Merge Healthcare（IBM）

3Diemme

Amann Girrbach

Carestream Dental

Schutz Dental

Smart Optics Sensortechnik

Planmeca

Mis Implants Technologies

Sirona

Zfx

Mevis Medical Solutions AG

Bentley Plc

Planmeca

Maestro 3D

Materialise

Shining 3D

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global CAD Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the CAD Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of CAD Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered