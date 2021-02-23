Cardiac Implants Market Future Outlook, Demand and Cost Structure Analysis By 2023

The Report for “Global Cardiac Implants Market” is Exclusory Available at MarketResearchhFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Report covered the detailed Information in a segregated way like Segmentation with sub segments, Growth Overview, Mega Trends, Key Companies Profiles and major Drivers. Outlet till 2023

Competitive Dashboard

The top players operating in the cardiac implants market include Amg International (Germany), Abbott (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Biotronik (US), Medtronic Plc (US), LivaNova PLC (UK), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and SynCardia Systems, Inc. (Arizona).

Market Overview

Cardiac implants are specifically designed to monitor irregular heartbeats in people with heart rhythm disorders. Such disorders are mainly caused by problems associated with the heart’s electrical system, which signals the heart to pump blood throughout the body. Devices comprise implantable cardioverter defibrillators, pacemakers, implantable hemodynamic monitoring, cardiac resynchronization therapy, and implantable heart rhythm monitors, which are also referred to as loop recorders. The global cardiac implants market, as per a report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is touted to register a CAGR of 7.82%, surpassing a valuation of USD 38,054.3 million during the forecast period (2019-2023).

Cardiac implants are extensively used to treat myocardial ischemia, acute myocardial infarction, and arrhythmias. The increasing prevalence of geriatric population along with demographic changes across the globe are considered primary growth stimulants of the cardiac implants market. Surging regulatory approval for cardiac implants will encourage the adoption of cardiac implants across the globe. Healthcare organizations and hospitals indicate cardiovascular implants at risk of cardiac disorders to offer artificial control in patient’s heartbeat. The rising number of regulatory approvals for advanced and innovative cardiac implant devices will facilitate the market growth in the foreseeable future.

The surging prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe has led to increased adoption of cardiac implants. The rising focus on R&D is considered a key trend impacting the market positively. Vendors involved in cardiac implants are highly focusing on the development of innovative cardiac implants like dual-chamber leadless pacemaker and wireless endocardial pacing systems. Such developments will drive the market growth in the years to come.

On the contrary, infections related to implantable pacemakers in cardiac patients will remain a major restraining factor to the market growth across the globe.

Global Cardiac Implants Market: Segmental Analysis

The cardiac implants market has been segmented on the basis of device, indication, and end users.

By device, the market is segmented into prosthetic heart valve devices, coronary stents, and others.

By indication, the market is classified into heart failure, arrhythmias, and others.

Considering the end use segment, the market is segmented into cardiac care centers, hospitals, and others. Of these, the hospital segment is likely to gain prominence due to favorable reimbursement policies.

Regional Frontiers

Geographically, the cardiac implants market spans across America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, America is predicted to command the largest market share, mainly due to the soaring incidences of cardiac diseases, coupled with the increased adoption rate of cardiac implantable electronic devices in the region. Moreover, increased demand for the pacemaker, especially in North America will contribute to the market’s growth.

The market in Europe will experience considerable growth owing to increased funding from the government for, healthcare, coupled with the rising initiatives by the insurance companies for heart patients.

The Asia Pacific will expand at the fastest rate during the foreseeable future. The growth can be credited to the rising geriatric population, increasing popularity of medical tourism, and changing lifestyle of the population. Surging preferences for technologically advanced products for cardiac rhythm management and increased concerns regarding healthcare for stroke prevention will encourage the regional market’s growth.

Industry Updates

August 2019: The U.S. FDA has recently approved a heart implant, which offers therapeutic stimulation to the patients suffering from advanced heart failure. The device named the Barostim Neo System is a cardiac neuromodulator, which helps to stimulate the baroreceptors of patients not suited for heart failure treatments such as cardiac resynchronization therapy.

