What Is Vimm’s Lair and Is Vimm’s Lair Safe?

Do you know Vimm’s Lair? How much do you know about it? Here we will introduce a game-related website Vimm’s Lair to you. After reading this article, you will get to know what Vimm’s Lair works for and whether Vimm’s Lair is safe to use or not.
What Is Vimm’s Lair?
Vimm’s Lair is a website where you can download thousands of the newest & greatest console emulators, classic games, full-color manuals. Also, you can discuss game-related topics there.
In general, there are five sections in Vimm’s Lair. Let’s see them one by one.
Emulation Lair
The section collects the greatest and latest console emulators. Emulators are software that enables one system to act like another. A lot of people have written free emulators to allow personal computers (PCs) to emulate many different game consoles.
Although emulators are not perfect and can’t replace the real video game consoles, they are pretty close to the real consoles. In Emulator Lair of Vimm’s Lair, you are able to download emulators of most popular consoles for common operating systems (OSes) including Windows, Linux, MacOS, and Android.
Below is the list of game console emulators that you can download from Vimm’s Lair.
Nintendo
- Nintendo FCEUX
- Nintendo Jnes
- Nintendo Nestopia UE
- Nintendo RockNES
- Super Nintendo bsnes
- Super Nintendo SNES9x
- Nintendo 64 Mupen64Plus
- Nintendo 64 Project 64
- Nintendo 64 sixtyforce
- Nintendo DS DeSmuME
- Nintendo DS melonDS
PlayStation
- PlayStation ePSXe
- PlayStation DuckStation
- PlayStation PCSX-Reloaded
- PlayStation 2 PCSX2
- PlayStation 3 RPCS3
- PlayStation Portable PPSSPP
Others
- Genesis Kega Fusion
- Saturn MedGui Reborn
- Dreamcast DEmul
- Dreamcast redream
- GameCube/Wii Dolphin
- Game Boy Mgba
- Game Boy VisualBoyAdvance-M
Vimm’s Lair Emulator Lair page >>
The Vault
This page includes data, reviews, codes, as well as information of the numerous games. It contains every game released in the US for 16 classic systems. To play these video games, you need to rely on the emulators listed above.
Below only lists some of the famous games released for different consoles mentioned above.
Nintendo
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
- Galaga: Demons of Death
- Arkanoid
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Mega Man 3
Super Nintendo
- Final Fantasy III
- Super Metroid
- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest
- Chrono Trigger
- Star Fox
Nintendo 64
- Legend of Zelda, The: Ocarina of Time
- Super Mario 64
- Perfect Dark
- Banjo-Tooie
- Conker’s Bad Fur Day
Nintendo GameCube
- Super Smash Bros. Melee
- Mario Party 7
- Need for Speed: Most Wanted
- Madden NFL 08
- F-Zero GX
Nintendo Wii
- Silent Hill: Shattered Memories
- Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands
- No More Heroes
- Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3
- Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition
Nintendo Game Boy
- Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3
- Metroid II: Return of Samus
- Kirby’s Dream Land 2
- Wario Blast featuring Bomberman!
- Tetris
Nintendo Game Boy Color
- Pokemon: Crystal Version
- Inspector Gadget: Operation Madkactus
- Wario Land II
- Legend of Zelda, The: Link’s Awakening DX
- Super Mario Bros. Deluxe
Nintendo Game Boy Advance
- Legend of Zelda, The: The Minish Cap
- Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow
- Summon Night: Swordcraft Story 2
- Chicken Little
- Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones
Nintendo DS
- Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney
- Rhythm Heaven
PlayStation
- Brave Fencer Musashi
- Final Fantasy 7
- Suikoden 2
- Legend of Dragoon, The
- Xenogears
- CTR: Crash Team Racing
PlayStation 2
- Dark Cloud
- God Hand
- Kingdom Hearts 2
- Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
PlayStation 3
- Heavy Rain
- Last of Us, The
- Persona 5
- Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition
- Skate 3
PlayStation Portable
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
- God of War: Ghost of Sparta
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII
- Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 2 – Innocent Sin
- Monster Hunter Freedom Unite
Genesis
- X-Men 2: Clone Wars
- Streets of Rage
- Earthworm Jim
- Comix Zone
- Road Rash 3
Sega Saturn
- Bug!
- Sonic R
- NiGHTS into Dreams…
- Sonic Jam
- Shining Force III
Sega Dreamcast
- Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
- Sonic Adventure
- Marvel vs. Capcom 2
- Crazy Taxi
The Manual Project
The Manual Project was started in 1999. Its goal is to scan as many US video game manuals as possible. Once scanned, those manuals are posted on Vimm.net for every reader. To date more than 400 NES and SNES manuals have been scanned and posted.
The Manual Project is now expanded to include works from other sites. All manuals on Vimm can be viewed both online and offline (.pdf or .vlm)
Message Boards
The original message board of Vimm’s Lair has been divided into 4 categories as below:
- Message board: Topics about Vimm’s Lair or emulation.
- Request board: Request a rare game from the Romfinders.
- board: Anything you like, but keep it clean.
- Manual Project board: Dedicated to the Manual Project.
FFA Links
In this Vimm’s Lair section, you can feel free to browse the listings of emulation sites, ROM sites, and miscellaneous sites. You can also add your own links!
Is Vimm’s Lair Safe to Use?
Since Vimm’s Lair is such a wonderful website to satisfy game enthusiasts, many users will wonder whether it is sate or not to download things from it. Now, let’s discuss this topic in detail.
First of all, things on Vimm’s website like ROMs are verified by No-Intro, Redump, and GoodNES. Vimm’s Lair keep most of its ROMS best and safe relying on the DAT files provided by No-Intro or Redump.
Secondly, there are some discussions on the message board of Vimm’s net about the safety of ROMs on Vimm’s Lair. Most people said that they have been using Vimm’s Lair for a long time and had never encounter Virus problem yet.
Finally, some users are doubt the security of the website itself. Also, many others claims that vimm.net is a good and clean website and complete virus-free.
Therefore, in most people’s opinions, Vimm’s Lair is safe to use, and safe to download emulators, games, manuals, ROMs, etc. You can freely make use of it without any worries.