What Is Vimm’s Lair and Is Vimm’s Lair Safe?

Do you know Vimm’s Lair? How much do you know about it? Here we will introduce a game-related website Vimm’s Lair to you. After reading this article, you will get to know what Vimm’s Lair works for and whether Vimm’s Lair is safe to use or not.

What Is Vimm’s Lair?

Vimm’s Lair is a website where you can download thousands of the newest & greatest console emulators, classic games, full-color manuals. Also, you can discuss game-related topics there.

In general, there are five sections in Vimm’s Lair. Let’s see them one by one.

Emulation Lair

The section collects the greatest and latest console emulators. Emulators are software that enables one system to act like another. A lot of people have written free emulators to allow personal computers (PCs) to emulate many different game consoles.

Although emulators are not perfect and can’t replace the real video game consoles, they are pretty close to the real consoles. In Emulator Lair of Vimm’s Lair, you are able to download emulators of most popular consoles for common operating systems (OSes) including Windows, Linux, MacOS, and Android.

Below is the list of game console emulators that you can download from Vimm’s Lair.

Nintendo

Nintendo FCEUX

Nintendo Jnes

Nintendo Nestopia UE

Nintendo RockNES

Super Nintendo bsnes

Super Nintendo SNES9x

Nintendo 64 Mupen64Plus

Nintendo 64 Project 64

Nintendo 64 sixtyforce

Nintendo DS DeSmuME

Nintendo DS melonDS

PlayStation

PlayStation ePSXe

PlayStation DuckStation

PlayStation PCSX-Reloaded

PlayStation 2 PCSX2

PlayStation 3 RPCS3

PlayStation Portable PPSSPP

Others

Genesis Kega Fusion

Saturn MedGui Reborn

Dreamcast DEmul

Dreamcast redream

GameCube/Wii Dolphin

Game Boy Mgba

Game Boy VisualBoyAdvance-M

Vimm’s Lair Emulator Lair page >>

The Vault

This page includes data, reviews, codes, as well as information of the numerous games. It contains every game released in the US for 16 classic systems. To play these video games, you need to rely on the emulators listed above.

Below only lists some of the famous games released for different consoles mentioned above.

Nintendo

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Galaga: Demons of Death

Arkanoid

Kirby’s Adventure

Mega Man 3

Super Nintendo

Final Fantasy III

Super Metroid

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest

Chrono Trigger

Star Fox

Nintendo 64

Legend of Zelda, The: Ocarina of Time

Super Mario 64

Perfect Dark

Banjo-Tooie

Conker’s Bad Fur Day

Nintendo GameCube

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Mario Party 7

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Madden NFL 08

F-Zero GX

Nintendo Wii

Silent Hill: Shattered Memories

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

No More Heroes

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3

Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition

Nintendo Game Boy

Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3

Metroid II: Return of Samus

Kirby’s Dream Land 2

Wario Blast featuring Bomberman!

Tetris

Nintendo Game Boy Color

Pokemon: Crystal Version

Inspector Gadget: Operation Madkactus

Wario Land II

Legend of Zelda, The: Link’s Awakening DX

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe

Nintendo Game Boy Advance

Legend of Zelda, The: The Minish Cap

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow

Summon Night: Swordcraft Story 2

Chicken Little

Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones

Nintendo DS

Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Sky

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

Rhythm Heaven

PlayStation

Brave Fencer Musashi

Final Fantasy 7

Suikoden 2

Legend of Dragoon, The

Xenogears

CTR: Crash Team Racing

PlayStation 2

Dark Cloud

God Hand

Kingdom Hearts 2

Dragon Quest 8: Journey of the Cursed King

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

PlayStation 3

Heavy Rain

Last of Us, The

Persona 5

Minecraft: PlayStation 3 Edition

Skate 3

PlayStation Portable

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

God of War: Ghost of Sparta

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona 2 – Innocent Sin

Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

Genesis

X-Men 2: Clone Wars

Streets of Rage

Earthworm Jim

Comix Zone

Road Rash 3

Sega Saturn

Bug!

Sonic R

NiGHTS into Dreams…

Sonic Jam

Shining Force III

Sega Dreamcast

Ecco the Dolphin: Defender of the Future

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Sonic Adventure

Marvel vs. Capcom 2

Crazy Taxi

Vimm’s Lair Vault Lair >>

The Manual Project

The Manual Project was started in 1999. Its goal is to scan as many US video game manuals as possible. Once scanned, those manuals are posted on Vimm.net for every reader. To date more than 400 NES and SNES manuals have been scanned and posted.

The Manual Project is now expanded to include works from other sites. All manuals on Vimm can be viewed both online and offline (.pdf or .vlm)

Vimm’s Lair Manual Project >>

Message Boards

The original message board of Vimm’s Lair has been divided into 4 categories as below:

Message board: Topics about Vimm’s Lair or emulation.

Request board: Request a rare game from the Romfinders.

board: Anything you like, but keep it clean.

Manual Project board: Dedicated to the Manual Project.

Vimm’s Lair Message Boards >>

FFA Links

In this Vimm’s Lair section, you can feel free to browse the listings of emulation sites, ROM sites, and miscellaneous sites. You can also add your own links!

Vimm’s Lair FFA Links >>

Is Vimm’s Lair Safe to Use?

Since Vimm’s Lair is such a wonderful website to satisfy game enthusiasts, many users will wonder whether it is sate or not to download things from it. Now, let’s discuss this topic in detail.

First of all, things on Vimm’s website like ROMs are verified by No-Intro, Redump, and GoodNES. Vimm’s Lair keep most of its ROMS best and safe relying on the DAT files provided by No-Intro or Redump.

Secondly, there are some discussions on the message board of Vimm’s net about the safety of ROMs on Vimm’s Lair. Most people said that they have been using Vimm’s Lair for a long time and had never encounter Virus problem yet.

Finally, some users are doubt the security of the website itself. Also, many others claims that vimm.net is a good and clean website and complete virus-free.

Therefore, in most people’s opinions, Vimm’s Lair is safe to use, and safe to download emulators, games, manuals, ROMs, etc. You can freely make use of it without any worries.

Learn more about the safety of Vimm’s Lair >>