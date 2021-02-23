Industry 4.0 Market Analysis, Development Strategy, Competitive Landscape and Outlook 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Industry 4.0 Market Research Report – Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Industry 4.0 Global Market – Overview

Industry 4.0 signifies the fourth industrial revolution. The advent of new digital technology solutions is referred to as Industry 4.0. Industry 4.0 market research is presented in the form of a report, after a detailed study of the industry 4.0 market trends by Market Research Future (MRFR). These technologies include state of the art innovations and developments such as advanced robotics, as well as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, sensors, the Internet of Things, data capture and analytics, digital fabrication (3D printing), along with software-as-a-service. Industry 4.0 denotes to the development of machines that are using self-optimization, self-configuration, and artificial intelligence for completing tough tasks aiding in achieving higher economies of scale and better-quality products and services.

Industry 4.0 also includes computational power, data, connectivity, analytics and intelligence, digital to physical conversion, and human-machine interaction. The global market for industry 4.0 has gotten increasingly digitized and integrates different processes vertically, across the entire organization, ranging from product development and purchasing through the use of manufacturing, logistics, and service. Various factors contributing to the snowballing growth of the market include the evolution of cloud computing technologies, advancements in the electronics industry, the implementation of smart factory concept and factory automation technologies, including government initiatives undertaken for technological advancements in different countries.

Some of the major contributors to Industry 4.0 Market growth include digital business models and customer access, as well as the digitization of products and service offerings. Further, flexible and efficient production and upscaling popularity of smart factories are also contributing to the ascension of the global Industry 4.0 Market through the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Industry 4.0 Market are – Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (Germany), SAS (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Wittenstein AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Daimler AG (Germany), Klöckner & Co. SE (Germany), TRUMPF GmbH (Germany), Festo AG & Co. KG (Germany), Wittenstein AG (Germany) among others.

Regional Analysis

The global industry 4.0 market has been analyzed for various regions to gain a deeper insight in the functioning of specific industry segments. Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World are the segments studied in the latest MRFR analysis. North America is estimated to spearhead the Industry 4.0 market during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to gain a significant share of the global industry 4.0 market in the forthcoming years. Germany is anticipated to gain a maximum share of the regional industry 4.0 market over the forecast period since it has the first development in digital operations. The country’s advancements also support this growth in partnering across the horizontal value chain due to mounting investments in technology and employee training.

Within Asia Pacific, Japan is estimated to lead the global industry 4.0 market in the forthcoming years. China is anther leading region witnessing intensified growth in the regional industry 4.0 market. This can be owed to the magnified applications of automation and digitization in labor-intensive manufacturing processes. Additionally, Chinese companies are expected to be highly flexible and are open to digital change, with the Chinese workforce embracing digital technologies faster.

Market Segmentation

The global industry 4.0 market is studied for various segments that are based on technology, application, end-user, and region. Based on technology, the global industry 4.0 market is segmented into IoT platforms, cloud computing, augmented reality, location detection technology, advanced human-machine interfaces, smart sensors, big data analytics, 3D printing, and mobile devices. Based on application, the global industry 4.0 market is studied for the segments of industrial automation, industrial internet of things, and smart factory.

Based on end-users, the global industry 4.0 market is studied for a segmentation of oil & gas, industrial manufacturing, aerospace and defense, construction, electronics, automotive, chemical, transportation, pharmaceuticals, mining and metals, and food and beverages.

