Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives MarketBy Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Low trauma adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for bandages, dressings and surgical tapes. The goal is not only to alleviate pain when removing skin adhesives, but also to avoid exacerbating existing wounds and ulcers or creating new ones.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market 2019 (%)

The global Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market was valued at 87 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 101.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Silicone Based

Acrylics Based

Other

Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Wound Care

Medical Devices

Drug Delivery Devices

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Low Trauma/Skin Friendly Adhesives Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

3M

Scapa Healthcare

Lohmann

Adhesives Research

Vancive Medical Technologies

Elkem Silicones

Nitto Denko

Mölnlycke Health Care

DowDuPont