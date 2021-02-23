Global Window Film Market in UK Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Window film is a thin sheet of window coating to deliver a range of high-value benefits, which can be installed on interior glass surfaces or exterior glass surfaces in residential & commercial buildings, automobiles, boats and marine applications. Window film comes in a range of shades from visually clear to darker shades of grey and bronze, the durability and performance of these products are determined by the quality and type of component used. Window film provides many benefits, from energy savings to UV protection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Window Film in UK, including the following market information:

UK Window Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Window Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

UK Window Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in UK Window Film Market 2019 (%)

The global Window Film market was valued at 2612.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2818 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. While the Window Film market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Window Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Window Film production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Window Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

UK Window Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solar Control Film

Safety / Security Film

Decorative Film

Spectrally Selective Film

UK Window Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

UK Window Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Automotive

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Window Film Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Window Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Window Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total UK Window Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Eastman

3M

Solar Gard-Saint Gobain

Madico

Johnson

Hanita Coating

Haverkamp

Sekisui S-Lec

Garware SunControl

Wintech

Erickson International