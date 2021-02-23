Global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Research Report 2026

Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market in JAPAN – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026
Copper (II) sulfate pentahydrate is a common inorganic salt used in analytical chemistry, organic synthesis, and in art to etch zinc plates. This compound has been used to research the copper-induced chromosomal aberrations in the fish, Channa punctata, and as a catalyst in the synthesis of ynamides and Z-enamides in the amidation of alkynyl bromides, and to catalyze the formation of ligand arm-functionalized azoamides.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate in China, including the following market information:
JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market 2019 (%)
The global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate market was valued at 1069.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1141.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.6% during the forecast period. While the Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate market size in JAPAN was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
Agricultural Grade
Feed Grade
Electroplating Grade
JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agriculture and Forestry
Aquaculture
Chemical Industry
Electroplating and Galvanic
Metal and Mine
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total JAPAN Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Laiwu Iron and Steel Group
Jiangxi Copper
Jinchuan Group
UNIVERTICAL
Highnic Group
G.G. MANUFATURERS
Beneut
Old Bridge Chemicals
GREEN MOUNTAIN
Mitsubishi
Sumitomo
Suzhou Huahang Chemical Technology Co.Ltd
Bakirsulfat
Blue Line Corporation
MCM Industrial
