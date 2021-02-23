Structural Glazing Research Report 2015-2020

Structural glass is glass which has gone through a manufacturing process to enable it to be used for structural elements of buildings. The resulting product enables walls, floors and ceilings in buildings to be transparent and can even be load bearing.

Structural glazing is a system of bonding glass to a building’s structural framing members utilizing a high strength, high performance silicone sealant specifically designed and tested for structural glazing. In structural glazing applications, dynamic wind loads are transferred from the glass, by the structural silicone sealant, to the perimeter structural support. The net results of this glazing technique are either four-sided systems, which yield an unobstructed glass surface; or two-sided systems, where horizontal or vertical accents can be achieved.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Structural Glazing in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Structural Glazing Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Structural Glazing Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

South Korea Structural Glazing Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Structural Glazing Market 2019 (%)

The global Structural Glazing market was valued at 9082.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 10870 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Structural Glazing market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Structural Glazing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Structural Glazing production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Structural Glazing Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

South Korea Structural Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Insulating Glass

Tempered Glass

Low-e Glass

Other

South Korea Structural Glazing Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

South Korea Structural Glazing Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Building

Public building

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Structural Glazing Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Structural Glazing Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Structural Glazing Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total South Korea Structural Glazing Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

NSG Group

AGC Glass

Saint-gobain Glass

Guardian

Taiwan Glass

China Southern Group

Central Glass

Sisecam

Schott

Xinyi Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

SYP

Kibing Group

Cardinal Glass