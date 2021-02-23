Global RUGGED HANDHELD ELECTRONIC DEVICES Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Various types of rugged handheld electronic devices include scanners, tablets, smartphones, and mobile computers, which are used across industries. One of the major factors driving the market is the rising demand for IoT devices. The growth of industry 4.0 depends upon rugged handheld electronic devices with features such damage-resistant screens, industrial strength frames, and shock- and vibration-resistant solid-state drives (SSDs), that can be used in production units, production floors, construction sites, and also for public safety. Moreover, the government standards related to safety is also fueling the market as various military operations involve communication channels which are owned by the government. Government approval and contracts are often required in order to manufacture devices which use these communication channels.
ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1710418/global-insulin-pen-cap-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2026/
ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1204462/global-insulin-pen-cap-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026/
Global Mixed Reality Market: Segmentation
ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2902999/global-insulin-pen-cap-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2026/
Based on end-user, the global rugged handheld electronic devices market have been segmented as manufacturing, transportation & logistics, military & defense, retail, and government and others. The manufacturing industries account for the largest market share of 27.2%, growing at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period of 2019–2024. Rugged handheld electronic devices are used for machine maintenance, order tracking, inspection, and quality and inventory control. The manufacturing units use mobile computers, tablets, scanners, and other devices for analyzing and tracking the functionality of machines and products.
ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2943167/global-insulin-pen-cap-market-research-report-2026/
ALSO READ: https://bisouv.com/uncategorized/1764537/global-insulin-pen-cap-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026/
About Market Research Future: