Global IoT in Warehouse Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2023

Global IoT in Warehouse Market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to be one of the largest markets and the earliest adoption of IoT in warehouse technology. For the purpose of analysis, North America has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. During the forecast period, the US is expected to be a leading region, growing at a CAGR of 19.91%, followed by Canada and Mexico. The region has a high level of skilled expertise, robust cloud infrastructure, and the presence of vendors such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Argos Software, and Zebra Technologies Corporation offering IoT-based solutions for supply chain management. On the demand side, tier I companies such as Walmart and Amazon are increasingly integrating disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and IoT-based drones with the warehouse management systems that eventually boost the retail performance by streamlining the process of inventory management. Additionally, the strong wireless network infrastructure in terms of connectivity is also one of the major driving factors contributing to the growth of IoT in the warehouse management market during the forecast period.
Europe is witnessing steady growth in the global IoT in the warehouse market. For the purpose of analysis, Europe has been segmented into six countries—the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe. The UK and Germany are the major revenue contributors to the market in the region. According to industry experts and MRFR analysis, countries such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and others are significantly adopting IoT solutions in their warehouses. However, this technology is at its nascent stage in the region. According to industry experts, despite having a strong network infrastructure, the adoption rate of IoT warehouse solutions is slow due to the lack of skill set required for operation and understanding of the technical complexity of the offered solutions.
Global IoT in Warehouse Market Segmentation
