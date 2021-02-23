Biochar By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

This report studies the Biochar market, Biochar is the solid product of pyrolysis, designed to be used for environmental management. IBI defines biochar as: A solid material obtained from thermochemical conversion of biomass in an oxygen-limited environment.

Biochar is charcoal used as a soil amendment. Like most charcoal, biochar is made from biomass via pyrolysis. Biochar can increase soil fertility of acidic soils (low pH soils), increase agricultural productivity, and provide protection against some foliar and soil-borne diseases. Furthermore, biochar reduces pressure on forests. Biochar is a stable solid, rich in carbon, and can endure in soil for thousands of years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biochar in China, including the following market information:

China Biochar Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Biochar Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China Biochar Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Biochar Market 2019 (%)

The global Biochar market was valued at 502.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 699 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Biochar market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biochar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Biochar production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Biochar Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Biochar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Wood Source Biochar

Corn Stove Source Biochar

Rice Stove Source Biochar

Wheat Stove Source Biochar

Other Stove Source Biochar

China Biochar Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China Biochar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Soil Conditioner

Fertilizer

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Biochar Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Biochar Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Biochar Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China Biochar Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Cool Planet

Biochar Supreme

NextChar

Terra Char

Genesis Industries

Interra Energy

CharGrow

Pacific Biochar

Biochar Now

The Biochar Company (TBC)

ElementC6