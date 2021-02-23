Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market Research Report 2017-2025

The global Sports and Fitness Clothing market is valued at US$ 176390 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 259670 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Sports and Fitness Clothing volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sports and Fitness Clothing market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Sports and Fitness Clothing market is segmented into
Casual Wear
Homewear
Sports Clothes
Fitness Wear
Segment by Application
Men
Women
Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market: Regional Analysis
The Sports and Fitness Clothing market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Sports and Fitness Clothing market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Sports and Fitness Clothing Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Sports and Fitness Clothing market include:
ASICS
Adidas
Reebok International
Anta Sports Products
Bravada International
Columbia Sportswear
Fila
GK Elite Sportswear
Hanesbrands
Hosa International
Kappa
Li Ning
