Global Socks Market Research Report 2017-2025

The global Socks market is valued at US$ 41130 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 53550 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Socks volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Socks market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Socks market is segmented into
Athletic Socks
Specialty Socks
Trouser Socks
Casual Socks
Multiple Toe Socks
Segment by Application
Men
Women
Children
Global Socks Market: Regional Analysis
The Socks market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Socks market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Global Socks Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Socks market include:
Adidas
Asics
Balega
Drymax Technologies
Hanesbrands
Nike
Puma
Renfro
THORLO
Under Armour
