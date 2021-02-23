Global Automotive Gear Shifter Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Automotive gear Shifter is a metal lever attached to the shift assembly in a manual transmission-equipped automobile and is used to change gears. In an automatic transmission-equipped vehicle, a similar device is known as a gear selector. A gear stick will normally be used to change gear whilst depressing the clutch pedal with the left foot to disengage the engine from the drivetrain and wheels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Gear Shifter in China, including the following market information:

China Automotive Gear Shifter Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Automotive Gear Shifter Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Automotive Gear Shifter Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Automotive Gear Shifter Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Gear Shifter market was valued at 2957.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3474.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Gear Shifter market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Gear Shifter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Gear Shifter production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Automotive Gear Shifter Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Automotive Gear Shifter Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mechanical Gear Shifter

Electronic Gear Shifter

China Automotive Gear Shifter Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Automotive Gear Shifter Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Gear Shifter Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Gear Shifter Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Automotive Gear Shifter Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Automotive Gear Shifter Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Kongsberg

ZF

GHSP

SL

Sila

Ficosa

Fuji Kiko

Kostal

DURA

Tokai Rika

Ningbo Gaofa

Chongqing Downwind