Global E-Coat Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Electrophoretic Painting Process (E-Coat) is a process where a metal part is immersed in a water-based solution containing a paint emulsion. An electric voltage is applied to the part causing the paint emulsion to condense onto the part. A part can be painted both inside and out,
wherever the liquid is able to reach a metal surface. The coating thickness is limited by the applied voltage. As areas of high voltage build a coating they become insulators thus allowing lower voltage areas to build up. Finally, the interior of a part can be coated since the exterior is fully insulated by the coating.
This report contains market size and forecasts of E-Coat in India, including the following market information:
India E-Coat Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India E-Coat Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India E-Coat Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India E-Coat Market 2019 (%)
The global E-Coat market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is
projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the E-Coat market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the E-Coat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on E-Coat production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India E-Coat Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India E-Coat Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Anodic Epoxy
Anodic Acrylic
Cathodic Epoxy
Cathodic Acrylic
India E-Coat Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India E-Coat Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Parts & Accessories
Heavy-Duty Equipment
Appliances
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total E-Coat Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total E-Coat Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India E-Coat Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India E-Coat Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Axalta Coating Systems
PPG Industries, Inc.
BASF SE
Nippon Paint Holdings
The Valspar Corporation
Tatung Fine Chemicals
KCC Corporation
Luvata Oy
Hawking Electrotechnology Ltd
NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.
Koch Membrane System, Inc
ClearClad
Therma-Tron-X
The Decc Company
