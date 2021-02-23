Defense Cybersecurity Market Size,Share,Analysis,Trend,Growth, Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming

Global Defense Cybersecurity Market.

Market Forecast

Global Defense Cybersecurity Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2019 and 2025. The increasing use of integrated and remotely operated systems that inform and connect military personnel and first responders is primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing demand for UAVs, Unattended ground sensors and UGVs for border monitoring is driving the growth of the market.

Market USP

The growing need to protect critical defense data.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

The cloud security segment is expected to grow at the highest rate: The cloud security segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The growth can be attributed to the high utilization of cloud-based systems by military organizations globally. These cloud-based systems are vulnerable to cyber-attacks such as data breach, denial of service (DoS), crypto-jacking, account hijacking, and insecure APIs.

The solution segment is expected to witness a higher growth in the market: The solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the review period. This is due to the increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions such as threat intelligence & response management, data loss prevention management, and identity & access management.

The on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018: The on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2018. This is due to the increasing use of on-premise solutions for many defense applications such as intelligence, surveillance, tracking, and missiles and fire control among others.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/defense-cybersecurity-market-8780

Key Players