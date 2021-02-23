Roofing Materials Market – Business Opportunities & Global Industry Analysis by 2023

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global roofing materials market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global roofing materials market by its product, application and region.

Market research future published a half cooked research report on global roofing materials market. The market for global roofing materials market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 3% during the period 2016 to 2023

Market Highlights

The roofing materials market is majorly driven by the increase in the investments in real-estate, especially by the developments of the new commercial buildings such as hotels and shopping malls. The growth in construction and renovation activities is adding to the growth. The development of energy efficient cool roofs and the increase in use of eco-friendly materials for the roofing of residential & non-residential infrastructure, are other growth drivers of the global roofing materials market.

Market Research Analysis

Based on all types of products, the roofing materials market has been segmented as Tile Roof, Metal Roof, Plastic Roof and Others. The Tile roof segment is expected to grow the highest during the forecast period. The tile roofs perform better during harsh weather conditions than other products. Tile roof works well as an insulator, which helps to keep the constructions warm in winter and cool in summers. Tile roofs are also fire-proof and have the ability to resist damage caused by hurricanes, earthquakes, and other extreme weather conditions.

Based on applications, the roofing materials market has been segmented as residential and non-residential. The residential segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the construction and renovation activities of residences, across developing nations. The non-residential segment is expected to grow due to factors such as the increasing manufacturing facilities and the ongoing industrial developments across the world.

Key Players

The key players of global roofing materials market report include GAF Materials Corporation (U.S.), Atlas Roofing Corporation (U.S.), CertainTeed Corporation (U.S.), Owens Corning Corp.(U.S.), Braas Monier Building Group S.A. (Europe), Etex (Belgium), Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand), TAMKO Building Products, Inc. (U.S.), Icopal Holding Aps (Denmark), North American Roofing (U.S.) and others.

