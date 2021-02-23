Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market in France Research Report 2021

This report studies the Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market, Protocatechuic acid (PCA) is a dihydroxybenzoic acid, a type of phenolic acid. It is a major metabolite of antioxidant polyphenols found in green tea. It has mixed effects on normal and cancer cells in in vitro and in vivo studies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) in France, including the following market information:

France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market 2019 (%)

The global Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market was valued at 2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Chemical Synthesis

Plant Extraction

France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Medicine

Chemical

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Protocatechuic Acid (CAS 99-50-3) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Taizhou Zhongda Chemical

Henan Lyle Wormwood

Aktin Chemical