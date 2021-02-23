Global Spandrel Glass Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

This report studies the Spandrel Glass market, Spandrel glass is used to prevent materials or construction elements from being viewed from the exterior of a building. The primary function of spandrel glass is to cover non-visible areas including the areas between floors, hung ceiling areas, knee-wall areas below vision lights, and sometimes even columns or partitions.

Spandrel glass is designed to mask vision through the structural areas of a building such as between floors and columns. Spandrel glass is widely used in curtain wall projects, where it provides non-transparence with high safety and resistance to corrosion.

Spandrel glass must be heat treated to avoid thermal stress breakage. Solar Seal Spandrel Glass is lead-free and contains no organic solvents and can be handled at any stage without fear of personal or environmental harm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Spandrel Glass in China, including the following market information:

China Spandrel Glass Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Spandrel Glass Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

China Spandrel Glass Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)

Top Five Competitors in China Spandrel Glass Market 2019 (%)

The global Spandrel Glass market was valued at 2197.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2553.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Spandrel Glass market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Spandrel Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Spandrel Glass production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Spandrel Glass Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

China Spandrel Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Ceramic Frit Spandrel Glass

Silicone Coated Spandrel Glass

Others

China Spandrel Glass Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)

China Spandrel Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Public Building

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Total China Spandrel Glass Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Asahi Glass Co.

NSG Group

Guardian Glass,LLC

Saint-Gobain

Taiwan Glass

Viracon

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Vitrum Glass Group

Toro Aluminum Group of Companies

J.E. Berkowitz

Padiham Glass Ltd

