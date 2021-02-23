Tactical Data Link Market Size,Share,Analysis,Trend,Growth, Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming

Global Tactical Data Link Market.

Market Forecast

Global Tactical Data Link Market is projected to be valued at USD 9,230 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.21% from 2020 to 2028. The growing military expenditures of developing countries such as China and India have significantly contributed to the expansion of the tactical data link market. High competition owing to the presence of several players in the market has led the defense companies to focus on innovation. Furthermore, the R&D activities in the defense industry and the growing demand for technologically advanced military communications equipment are also expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, high costs associated with the development of tactical data links and stringent government regulations may hamper the growth of the market.

Market USP

The growing demand for real-time information on the battlefield is expected to increase the adoption of tactical data link systems.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Software Segment to Register the Higher Growth Rate: The software segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the review period. Tactical data link software offered by companies such as IBM provides faster integration with other systems, improved connectivity, interoperability, and access to real-time information for mission planning. These advantages are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Airborne Segment Is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing: The airborne segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. The increasing development of military UAVs is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the growing demand for enhanced surveillance and the rising modernization in military aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Command & Control Segment Is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing: The command & control segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period from 2020 to 2028. Factors such as the growing demand for enhanced mission planning and secure transmission of data amongst the armed forces are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Key Players

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

United Technologies Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

Raytheon Company (US)

BAE Systems (UK)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Northrop Martin Corporation (US)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

Other Prominent Players

Saab AB (Sweden)

Curtiss-Wright (US)

Tactical Communications Inc (US)

Bharat Electronics Limited (India)

Viasat, Inc. (US)

Aselsan AS (Turkey)

Leidos (US)

thyssenkrupp AG (Germany)

TERMA (Denmark)

IBM (US)

