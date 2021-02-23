Global High Strength Steel Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

High Strength Steel includes conventional High-Strength Steels and advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS).

The conventional High-Strength Steels include High Strength Low Alloy Steels, Bake Hardenable Steels, Carbon Manganese Steels, and others.

Advanced High-Strength Steels (AHSS) are complex, sophisticated materials, with carefully selected chemical compositions and multiphase microstructures resulting from precisely controlled heating and cooling processes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Strength Steel in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany High Strength Steel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany High Strength Steel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Germany High Strength Steel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany High Strength Steel Market 2019 (%)

The global High Strength Steel market was valued at 823.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1052.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. While the High Strength Steel market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of

XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Strength Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High Strength Steel production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany High Strength Steel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany High Strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Conventional HSS

AHSS

Germany High Strength Steel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Germany High Strength Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

Hoisting and Mining Equipment

Aviation & Marine

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total High Strength Steel Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total High Strength Steel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany High Strength Steel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Germany High Strength Steel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Arcelor Mittal

National Material LP

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Olympic Steel

SSAB

Voestalpine AG

ThyssenKrupp AG

Leeco Steel

