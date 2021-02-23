Global Drum Liners Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Drum liners are typically constructed from polyethylene, and are designed to fit in either steel or plastic drums of various sizes. Available in multiple widths, liners help minimize drum cleaning and replacement (reducing waste) and prevent product contamination. They are used for storing and shipping a variety of materials, such as l

iquid and raw products, and can hold from a few gallons to over 50 gallons. Drum liners are available in various types, including round bottom, flat bottom, rigid and semi-rigid variations. These liners are often custom manufactured in various designs, with some featuring an anti-static composition.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Drum Liners in US, including the following market information:

US Drum Liners Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Drum Liners Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

US Drum Liners Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in US Drum Liners Market 2019 (%)

The global Drum Liners market was valued at 143.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 169.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. While the Drum Liners market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Drum Liners manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Drum Liners production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Drum Liners Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

US Drum Liners Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Flexible Drum Liner

Rigid Drum Liner

Semi-rigid Drum Liner

US Drum Liners Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

US Drum Liners Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum & Lubricants

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Other Industry

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Drum Liners Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Drum Liners Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Drum Liners Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total US Drum Liners Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CDF Corporation

Fujimori Kogyo

NITTEL

International Plastics

Protective Lining Corp

Vestil Manufacturing

ILC Dover

The Cary Company

Welch Fluorocarbon

Dana Poly

