Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Challenges & Global Industry Analysis by 2023

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market: Information by Type (Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices and Non-invasive Surgical Devices) by Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Surgery and Adjustable Gastric Band), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 2,405.20 Million by 2025.

Bariatric surgery involves making changes to the digestive system to help the patient lose weight.

The Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of obesity, rising technological advancements, a growing number of bariatric & metabolic surgeries, and the increasing number of regulatory approvals for Bariatric Surgery Devices. However, factors such as rising product recall in the industry and high cost of bariatric surgeries are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, emerging markets with a high prevalence of obesity are expected to offer high growth opportunities in the market.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market— Medtronic (Ireland), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (US), ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), TransEnterix Surgical, Inc. (US), Aspire Bariatrics (US), and Spatz FGIA, Inc. (US) among others.

Segment Analysis

The global bariatric surgery market is segmented into type, procedure, and end user. By type, the market has been segmented into minimally invasive surgical devices and non-invasive surgical devices. The minimally invasive surgical devices are further sub-segmented into stapling devices, energy/vessel sealing devices, suturing devices and accessories. Based on procedure, the market has been segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision surgery, adjustable gastric band, and others. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global Bariatric Surgery Devices market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market. This is owing to the rising obese and overweight population, increasing sedentary lifestyle, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Also, increasing awareness about procedures related to Bariatric Surgery Devices in the US, prompts market growth.

The European market holds the second-largest position in the global Bariatric Surgery Devices market. Factors attributing to the growth of the market are the availability of minimally invasive Bariatric Surgery Devices, the increasing launch of Bariatric Surgery Devices and growing innovation in the medical device market is expected to drive the market growth in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to the rapidly rising per capita disposable income and availability of advanced surgical devices support the market growth. Also, the presence of a large target population in countries such as China and India are expected to boost the market growth. The growing geriatric population in Asian countries is also likely to be one of the major supporting factors during the forecast period.

The Bariatric Surgery Devices market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to growing advanced treatment facilities in the economies of the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East which drives market growth.

