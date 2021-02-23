Duodenoscopes Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2020-2023

Duodenoscopes Market Information: By Types, (Rigid Duodenoscopes and Flexible Duodenoscopes), By Application, (Diagnosis and Treatment), By End User (Gastrologists, General and Pediatric Surgeons, Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, and Others) – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Duodenoscope are flexible and light weight tubes that are threaded through the mouth, throat, and stomach into the top of the small intestine (duodenum). Duodenoscope are used for over 500,000 procedures called endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography or ERCP in the United States each year.

The minimally invasive surgery became the most common method for repairing different types of heart and respiratory diseases in developed countries. At the University of Chicago Medicine, over 70% of major lung resection surgeries are performed using minimally invasive techniques and introduction of the new and advanced diagnostic procedures has changed the diagnostic and treatment scenario of cancer, asthma, and gastrointestinal diseases.

The global Duodenoscopes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 200 market data tables and figures spread over 174 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “duodenoscopes market research report–Global forecast till 2023.”

Major Players in the Duodenoscopes Market

Some of the key players in this market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, PENTAX Medical, Olympus Corporation, and Custom Ultrasonics, Inc., ENDOMED, and SonoScape.

Segmentation

The global duodenoscopes market is segmented on the basis of types, application, and end user.

On the basis types, it is segmented into rigid duodenoscopes and flexible duodenoscopes. The flexible duodenoscopes is further segmented into fiber-optic duodenoscope and video duodenoscope.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into diagnosis and treatment. The diagnosis is further segmented into detect abberations, trauma or surgical complications in bile or pancreatic ducts, tumors or cancers of the bile ducts, inflammation of the pancreas, chronic pancreatitis, pancreatic pseudocysts, and tumors or cancers of the pancreas. Detect abberations is further segmented into bile duct, cystic duct, hepatic ducts, and pancreatic ducts. Treatment is further segmented into cannulation, sphincterotomy, stone management, and drainage of the bile duct.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into gastrologists, General and pediatric surgeons, hospitals, speciality clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global duodenoscopes market consists of four regions: the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas is the leading market across the globe on account of constantly increasing cancer patient population, and increasing government support for research in healthcare domain, which is likely to flourish the Americas market over the review period. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, about 60 million-70 million people are affected by either major or minor GIT diseases. The number is continuously increasing due to poor diet and increasing aging population in America region.

Europe accounts for the second largest market in the world. Europe consist of two regions namely Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe holds the major share of the market, which is majorly contributed by Germany, the U.K., and France. The major driving factor of the market are increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing government support for development of healthcare domain, and well-developed technology. Moreover, increasing emphasis on rapid diagnosis and treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, changing lifestyle, increasing prevalence of cancer among geriatric population drive the European market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the concentration of emerging player and focus of established market leaders in this region. Moreover, the rising incidence of cancer in Asia Pacific has prompted suppliers and manufacturers to expand their market reach and to enter developing economies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), diseases such as stroke, heart disease, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, kidney diseases were the leading cause of death in 2014.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa owns the minimum market share of the duodenoscopes market due to less development in healthcare services such as new and advanced diagnosis & treatment methods in healthcare domain.

