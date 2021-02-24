Automotive Advanced Shifter System Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023 | COVID-19 Analysis

Overview:

The global study of the automotive advanced shifter system market depends on a close analysis of multiple aspects like the rising inclusion of advanced technology, better financial support for the research and development sector, increasing demand for high-end cars, the inclusion of shift-by-wire technology, need to improve the automobile performance, and the market competition. The automotive advanced shifter system market, as predicted by experts from Market Research Future (MRFR), is slated to attain 6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

However, complexity in the design and reliability of the machine often creates a problem for the automotive advanced shifter system market.

Segmentation:

The study of the global automotive advanced shifter system market has been segmented into component, fuel type, vehicle type, and technology. These segments have data that are often gleaned from a huge pool of information using proper scientific methods and parameters and then they get backed by charts and graphs.

By technology, the understanding of the global automotive advanced shifter system market includes a study of manual, automatic, and shift-by-wire. The shift-by-wire system is getting a substantial nod from several quarters.

By component, the review of the automotive advanced shifter system market includes the study of ECU, solenoid actuator, CAN module, and others.

By fuel type, the automotive advanced shifter system market understanding depends on a segmentation that includes diesel, petrol, and gasoline.

By vehicle type, the report containing details of the automotive advanced shifter system market deals with segments like a commercial vehicle, passenger car, and electric vehicle. The growing demand for an electric vehicle is setting a huge demand for a change in technology. The passenger car segment has increased its support for the market as its demand is growing among consumers.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is showing signs of acquiring the highest revenue during the forecast period. This is due to the rapidly expanding automotive sector in the region and growing participation from countries like India, China, and others.

Competitive Landscape:

Kongsberg Automotive (Norway), Dura Automotive (US), Ficosa (Spain), WABCO (Belgium), ZF (Germany), Küster Holding GmbH (Germany), Remsons Industries Ltd. (India), Jopp Group (Germany). SILATECH S.r.l. (Italy), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and others are names involved in the competitive battle of the automotive advanced shifter system market. Their strategic reforms are helping the market in its growth. Means like a merger, acquisition, tie-up, innovation, launching of new products, branding, research, funding for development, and others are followed and MRFR analysts have kept a tab of it in their report to understand how well the trends are impacting. This analysis also opens up a study of trends that could take the market forward.

Industry News:

The COVID-19 pandemic influenced industries and the automotive advanced shifter system market is no exception. This has happened due to the blows it landed on the automotive sector as a whole and the financial crisis it has introduced across the world. The industry is suffering from lockdowns, shortage of labor, disrupted supply chain, and a plummet in demand for cars. On the other hand, people are developing reluctance to buy cars now to maintain some savings to avoid the further crunch. Such aspects are directly impacting the automotive sector and as an associated part, the automotive advanced shifter system market is also facing a crisis. However, countries are launching countermeasures to prevent any slump in the market, which could help the industry to come out of the situation. This would bolster the automotive advanced shifter system market as well.

