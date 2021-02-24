Live Cell Imaging Market Trends and Competitive Analysis By 2023

Market Highlights:

Live Cell Imaging is a technique to study live cells with the help of images obtained with imaging systems such as microscopes and high content screening systems. Over the past few years, the adoption of high content screening techniques in drug discovery and cell biology has been continuously rising and so is growing the live cell imaging market.

As a result, live cell imaging is pervasively gaining a considerable prominence, and its market is garnering colossal accruals. Moreover, the factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing government funding in cell-based research are escalating the market on the global heights.

Acknowledging the exponential accruals, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report, asserts that the global live cell imaging market will register approximately 9 % CAGR between 2018 -2023, garnering impressive growth by 2023.

Additional factors driving the market growth include the various applications of live cell imaging in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry and the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide. Furthermore, increasing approvals from regulatory bodies and spreading awareness foster the market growth.

The increasing number of research activities in the pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioscience defines the augmented demand for live cell imaging and its increasing market size. Indeed, improving economic conditions, worldwide, are propelling the market growth, enabling access to the quality, and improved health care.

