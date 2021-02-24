Arachnoid Cysts Market 2021: Global Opportunities, Growth Factors And Forecast By Regions, Types, Applications, Dynamics, Development Status And Outlook 2023

Arachnoid Cysts Market Highlights

Arachnoid cysts are cerebrospinal fluid-filled sacs that are positioned between the brain or spinal cord and the arachnoid membrane. Arachnoid membrane is one of the three membranes that shields the brain and spinal cord. Increasing cases of brain abnormalities at the time of birth, rising prevalence of meningitis & tumors is driving the growth of the market. According to a study published by the National Meningitis Association, in December 2014, about 600 to 1000 people in the US suffer from meningococcal diseases every year. Additionally, the rising cases of rare diseases in children are likely to boost the market growth. On the other hand, lack of knowledge of the disease and risky brain surgeries may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global arachnoid cysts market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaged in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in October 2014, Sophysa announced its collaboration with Solvay’s Solviva Biomaterials for using its Eviva polysulfone (PSU) resin to manufacture Sophysa’s implantable brain shunt valves, which are used for permanent drainage system surgery.

Arachnoid Cysts Market Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global arachnoid cysts market during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of meningitis and technological advancements in medical devices to diagnose diseases. According to a study published by the National Meningitis Association, in December 2014, out of all the people that are diagnosed with meningococcal diseases in the US, 10 to 15% people die. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to rising number of brain & spinal surgeries resulting in complications which can lead to arachnoid cysts and rising healthcare expenditure in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to raising awareness of meningitis & complications arising due to brain injuries and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global arachnoid cysts market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the rising government initiatives for improving the healthcare industry.

Arachnoid Cysts Market Segmentation

The global arachnoid cysts market has been segmented into type, diagnosis, and treatment.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into, intracranial and spinal.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into, CT scan, MRI scan, prenatal ultrasound, and other tests.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into, permanent drainage system surgery, fenestration, and endoscopic cyst fenestration. Endoscopic cyst fenestration is expected to have the largest market share owing to its preference among the surgeons and also its high efficiency. Permanent drainage system surgery is anticipated to be the fastest growing market due to its long-term effects and its ability to not bringing the symptoms again.

Arachnoid Cysts Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global arachnoid cysts market are Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG ., Sophysa, Aesculap, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Integra LifeSciences, Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG, Tokibo Co. Ltd., Boston Neurosciences, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Hitachi Medical Systems Europe, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited and FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

