Connected Car Market – Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2027

Overview

The connected car market is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. As per the connected car market research report, the global market for connected car is projected to grow swiftly. According to analysts, integration of Nano sensors as well as latest communication networking technologies will drive the market growth during the forecast period. The connected car market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global connected car market and its components, technology, services, and connectivity segments. The lack of supportive infrastructure along with high cost are the elements that could influence the connected car market advancement throughout the forecast period. The connected car market research report by expert analysts is developed to assist organizations in the connected car market.

Market Segmentation

The global connected car market has been segmented based on components, technology, services, and connectivity. On the basis of components, the market for connected car is segmented based on cellular, processors, wireless modules, and sensors. Additionally, the market on the basis of services, is segmented into autonomous driving and vehicle management, entertainment, OEM services, well-being, safety among others. The global market for connected car is also covered based on technology segment which is further split into 3G, Bluetooth, LTE, Wi-Fi, and 2G. On the basis of connectivity, the market for connected car is segmented based on integrated, tethered, and embedded.

Major elements such as unfavorable policies could obstruct the connected car market growth. However, according to the connected car market research report, technological advancement along with need for safer cars will propel growth throughout the forecast period. The connected car market is set to register growth at a high CAGR owing to these key factors. The exploration of components, technology, services, and connectivity segments along with regional markets has been given in the global connected car market research report. The research analysts studying the connected car market have put out market forecasts in the connected car market research report in order to support connected car market-based companies. The connected car market research report provides an extensive understanding of the connected car market based on the information and forecasts till 2027.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for connected car are predominantly covered in the global connected car market research report. Country-level connected car markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico are also covered in the report. In South America – Brazil and other country-level connected car markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level connected car markets covered are Japan, India, China, and others. The connected car market research report also explores the regional market for connected car present in Europe in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The connected car market research report also covers regional markets from the rest of the world alongside connected car markets of Africa and the Middle East.

Competitive Landscape

The high standard of living and high disposable income are presumed to drive the connected car market growth worldwide. The global connected car market could be challenged by high infrastructure development cost, nevertheless, organizations in the connected car market will carry the growth rate forward. The connected car market research report presents company profiles of major companies active in the connected car market globally. Furthermore, the global connected car market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the market collected from the connected car market’s primary and secondary sources covering both decision makers and thought leaders. The connected car market research report highlights such key areas assisting businesses operating in the connected car market to build better growth strategies.

Industry News

Ford and Google are to create a new alliance to speed up the digital transformation of the auto giant and reinvent the connected automobile. Both companies are forming a new team named Team Upshift in order to harness both companies’ strengths and assets to open up customized customer experiences and data-based opportunities. This could include new options for retailing and ownership of vehicle data.

