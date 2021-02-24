Emotion Detection and Recognition Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Trends and Forecast – 2023

Overview

The emotion detection and recognition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. As per the emotion detection and recognition market research report, the global market for emotion detection and recognition is anticipated to grow rapidly by US$65 Billion by 2023. As per analysts, rising applications in various industry sectors along with technological advancements will drive the market growth throughout the forecast period. The emotion detection and recognition market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global emotion detection and recognition market and its technology, software tool, service, end-users, and applications segments. The lack of technical expertise as well as low level of awareness among consumers are the factors which could affect the emotion detection and recognition market growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The emotion detection and recognition market research report by expert analysts is intended to help companies in the emotion detection and recognition market.

Market Segmentation

The global emotion detection and recognition market has been segmented based on technology, software tool, service, end-users, and applications. On the basis of technology, the market for emotion detection and recognition is segmented based on feature extraction, machine learning, NLP, pattern recognition, bio sensors technology. Additionally, the market on the basis of software tools, is segmented into voice recognition, facial expression. The global market for emotion detection and recognition is also covered based on the service segment which is further split into storage and maintenance, consulting and integration. On the basis of application, the market for emotion detection and recognition is segmented based on marketing & advertising, media & entertainment, surveillance and monitoring, law enforcement, others. Additionally, the market on the basis of end-users, is segmented into commercial, defense and security agency, enterprises, industrial, others.

Key influences such as underdeveloped infrastructure could obstruct the emotion detection and recognition market growth. However, as per the emotion detection and recognition market research report, standardizing emotion detection and recognition as well as the incorporation of several technologies will drive growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. These key growth factors will help support the emotion detection and recognition market growth at a high CAGR. The segmental analysis of technology, software tool, service, end-users, and applications segments as well as regional market analysis has been presented in the global emotion detection and recognition market research report. Analysts studying the emotion detection and recognition market have presented projections in the emotion detection and recognition market research report assisting emotion detection and recognition market-based companies in numerous ways. The emotion detection and recognition market research report offers crucial details about the emotion detection and recognition market based on the data and forecasts till 2023.

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for emotion detection and recognition are primarily covered in the global emotion detection and recognition market research report. The report also covers country-level markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In South America – Brazil and other country-level emotion detection and recognition markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level emotion detection and recognition markets covered are China, India, Japan, and others. The emotion detection and recognition market research report also covers the regional market for emotion detection and recognition spread across European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc. The emotion detection and recognition market research report further explores other regional markets from the rest of the world including emotion detection and recognition markets of the Middle East and Africa. As per the global emotion detection and recognition market research report.

Competitive Landscape

The increasing number of applications and well established infrastructures are expected to accelerate the emotion detection and recognition market growth worldwide. The global emotion detection and recognition market is set to witness challenges including slow economic growth, however, companies in the emotion detection and recognition market will sustain the growth rate. The emotion detection and recognition market research report also offers company profiles of key players operating in the emotion detection and recognition market around the world. Additionally, the global emotion detection and recognition market report provides detailed analysis of the market based on primary and secondary research data collected from the emotion detection and recognition market’s key decision makers as well as stakeholders. The emotion detection and recognition market research report covers all such factors assisting companies in the emotion detection and recognition market to improve their plans and portfolio.

Industry News

By acquiring Emotion Analysis Laboratories, Uniphore adds video analytics to its portfolio. The former is best-known as the development pioneer and emotional and eye-tracking application for capturing and analyzing video interactions in real time. More precisely, the technology of Emotion Research will help assess the degree of commitment of someone during video sessions.

