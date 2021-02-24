Slack Wax Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Slack wax is a mixture of oil and wax, obtained from lubricating oil. Slack wax is the crude wax produced by chilling and solvent filter-pressing wax distillate. It serves as feedstock and that is further refined and blended to create value-added petroleum wax products.

Slack wax is used in emulsions, construction board, matches, candles, rust protective products and moisture vapor barriers, polishes, inks, carbon paper and externally can be applied as good dust suppressants or controlled-release agents for various chemical and fertilizers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Slack Wax in China, including the following market information:

China Slack Wax Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Slack Wax Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Slack Wax Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Slack Wax Market 2019 (%)

The global Slack Wax market was valued at 727.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 870.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Slack Wax market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Slack Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Slack Wax production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Slack Wax Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Slack Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Slack Wax LMO

Slack Wax MMO

Slack Wax SPO

China Slack Wax Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Slack Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Candle

Particle Board & MDF

Polishing

Sealing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Slack Wax Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Slack Wax Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Slack Wax Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Slack Wax Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shell

Exxon Mobil

BP

IRPC

Pertamina

H&R Gruppe

American Refining Group

Iranol Oil

Thai Oil

CNPC

