Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Cagr Growth Expected To Be Linear To The Skyrocketing Rise ! Predicted By 2023

Segmentation:

The oral thin film drugs market can be segmented by product, disease indication, and distribution channel.

By form, the market is segmented into fast dissolving buccal film and sublingual. The fast dissolving film segment accounted for 58% share in the oral thin film drugs market in 2017. This can be credited to the potential of OTF drugs in dissolving rapidly and its efficacy and safety. It can enjoy good dividends at a 11.31% CAGR over the forecast period. On the other hand, the sublingual segment can enjoy a 9.34% CAGR to touch a valuation of USD 1,622.3 million by 2023.

By disease indication, the market is segmented into migraine, schizophrenia, opioid dependence, and nausea and vomiting, and others. Among these, the schizophrenia segment accounted for 36% market share in 2017. It can generate market demand at a 10.34% CAGR over the forecast period. On the flip side, the migraine segment can grow at a robust pace owing to high prevalence of migraine attacks.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online drug stores, and others. The retail pharmacies segment accounted for 46.9% market share in 2017. This can be attributed to the increasing patient population and their respective treatment at hospitals. In addition, the low cost of drugs at these pharmacies compared to hospital pharmacies can thrust the segment valuation to USD 1,930.9 million by 2023. But the online drug stores segment is expected to generate returns at a 11.66% CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The oral thin film drugs market covers the latest trends and opportunities across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas accounted for the lion’s share of the market in 2017 owing to the presence of well-known players in the healthcare sector, increased healthcare expenditure of nations such as the U.S., and sophisticated healthcare expenditure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the population of North America can expand at 42% from 2000 to 2050 and this can have a noticeable impact on the market. The mushrooming of retail pharmacies to cater to demands of patients can propel the Americas market to grow at a 10.72% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe oral thin film drugs market can experience a 9.44% CAGR over the forecast period owing to supportive government fiats and healthcare funds. Strong economies of France, Germany, and the U.K. can contribute to market revenue till 2023.

The APAC region is touted to experience a robust growth rate owing to developing economies, changing healthcare sector, and increasing geriatric population. It can touch a valuation of USD 543.3 million by 2023. This can be credited to fast-moving economies of India, Japan, and China.

The MEA region may experience a sluggish growth rate owing to slow economic growth of countries in Africa. But well-developed countries such as Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and their increased healthcare budgets can drive the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Prominent players operating in the oral thin film drugs market include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Indivior Plc (U.S.), LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG (Germany), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.K.), CURE Pharmaceutical (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.).

