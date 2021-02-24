World Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Top Key Players Shares, Revenue, Analysis And Forecasts To 2023

The global rhabdomyosarcoma market is currently dominated by many market players. The key players in the market are engaging themselves in new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. For instance, in December 2016, Pfizer USD 6 million in Bioinvent for Myeloid Cell Antibody partnership. Bioinvent has a few cancer drugs in the pipeline, like the TB-403, a monoclonal antibody which targets placental growth factor, as a possible treatment for alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, medulloblastoma, etc. This drug is in its Phase 2 trials.

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global rhabdomyosarcoma market during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of rhabdomyosarcoma and well-established healthcare infrastructure. According to an article published by the American Society of Clinical Oncology in January 2018, about 350 children are diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma every year. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the assessment period owing to favorable government initiatives for enhancing healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global rhabdomyosarcoma market. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the increases cases of rhabdomyosarcoma.

Segmentation

The global rhabdomyosarcoma market has been segmented into type, treatment, and diagnosis.

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, and Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma. Alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma is expected to account for the largest market share in this segment owing to its rising prevalence. It is also anticipated to be the fastest growing market.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into Imaging Tests and Biopsy.

According to diagnosis, imaging tests have been segmented into X-Ray, CT scan, MRI scan, PET scan, and Bone scan.

According to diagnosis, biopsy has been segmented into Needle Biopsy and Surgical Biopsy.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy and Stem Cell Therapy.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global rhabdomyosarcoma market are Eli Lilly & Company, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Oasmia, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CELGENE CORPORATION, Eisai Co., Ltd., MacroGenics, Inc., NantKwest., TAIHO ONCOLOGY, INC., Tarveda Therapeutics., Exelixis, Inc., and Ipsen Pharma.

