Laser Resurfacing Market Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology And Trends

Laser Resurfacing Market Highlights

The cosmetic industry has exhibited tremendous growth form last few years. There has been a growing awareness and demand for new cosmetic procedures and devices due to technological advancements, such as laser therapy, etc. The increasing prevalence of skin problems such as acne, wrinkles, and others coupled with the exponential growth of cosmetic industry also accelerated the global market for laser resurfacing.

Global Laser Resurfacing Market Players:

Market players profiled in the report are Alma Lasers, Altair Instruments, Lumenis Cynosure, Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd, Cutera, Syneron Medical Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, Quanta Aesthetic Lasers USA, and Sciton, Inc.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 102 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Laser Resurfacing Market” Research Report – Forecast to 2023.

Laser Resurfacing Market Segmentation:

The global laser resurfacing market is segmented on the basis of type, products, indication, and end-user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into ablative and non-ablative laser resurfacing. Ablative laser resurfacing is further segmented into CO2 laser resurfacing, erbium laser resurfacing, and others. Non-ablative laser resurfacing is further segmented into infrared lasers, fractional laser, high impact light sources, and others. On the basis of the products, the market is segmented into laser skin resurfacing machine, CO2 skin laser scanner machine, laser tips, and others. On the basis of the indication, the market is segmented into facial wrinkles, acne scars, skin pigmentation, aging, and others. On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, home care, and others.

Laser Resurfacing Market Regional Analysis:

America is the largest market for laser resurfacing whose growth is attributed to the presence of key players in the market, extensive use of cosmetic procedures, and increasing demand for technologically advanced devices. In North America, the U.S. holds the largest share in the market followed by Canada. Furthermore, acne is one of the major skin problems among the adults in North America. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), skin diseases affect one in every fourth American. The prevalence of skin diseases is also found to be increasing in Canada.

In Europe, the market exhibit growth opportunities with an increasing number of laser therapies in dermatology clinics. Furthermore, cosmetic industry in European nations has shown tremendous growth attributed to an increasing demand for cosmetic procedures in the market. Germany, France, and the U.K are the largest contributors to the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure by governments of developing countries such as India and China and an increasing emphasis on skin care and development of the cosmetic industry. Additionally, rising prevalence of skin problems among the adults, and increasing number of skin care procedures performed in hospitals and dermatology clinics is boosting the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to increasing awareness about the laser treatment of skin diseases and development of skin care industry, especially in the developing regions of the Middle East.

