Robotic Flight Simulator Surgery Market Size, Share, Outlook and Challenges

The global robotic flight simulator surgery market will gain significant accruals by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.6% throughout the forecast period (2017 to 2023). Robotic flight simulator surgery, just like a flight simulator for pilots, offers training tools that can address the need for a realistic training environment for robot-assisted surgery.

Robot-assisted surgeries are trending everywhere wherein surgical robots are used to carry out various procedures. Surgeries performed with the help of surgical robots has many benefits such as reduced blood loss, reduced complications, reduced pain, and improved accuracy.

These simulators leverage the early learning curve of robot-assisted surgery that can shorten procedures without jeopardizing the safety and welfare of patients. Equipped with hi-tech solutions these simulators offer sufficient opportunities to surgeons that they have not had outside of the operating room.

Also, these surgeries require a shorter hospital stay which is not only good for the patients but also financially it’s good for a country’s health services. With the advancement of technologies, the prices of surgical robots are falling rapidly. Soon, each & every surgery will be performed using surgical robots.

Many of the Market Vendors to improve their performance, and when it comes to expansion, they acquire promising companies in the rapidly growing markets. Technology providers, employing a continuous improvement strategy invest heavily to implement improvements and to develop new technologies to meet the consumers changing needs. Following are Some of the Key players leading the global robotic flight simulator surgery market include –

TransEnterix (U.S.)

Intuitive Surgical (U.S.)

Titan Medical (Canada)

AVRA (U.S.)

Virtualincision (U.S.)

Hansen Medical (U.S.)

Interventional Systems (U.S.)

Corindus Vascular Robots (U.S.)

Stryker (U.S.)

Mazor Robotics (Israel)

and among others

A robotic surgical system affords all the features that an experienced surgeon needs to ensure equivalent or superior outcomes to conventional surgery. However, Robot-assisted surgeries demand extensive training for surgeons to be able to operate with the help of a robotic assistant. Thus, training remains vital to develop some proficiency before surgeons start doing robotic surgeries on their own.

Global Industry Segmentations:

For ease of understanding, the market has been segmented into four key dynamics: –

The global robotic flight simulator surgery market is segmented on the basis of application, method, and end-user.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into general surgery, cardiology surgery, neurosurgery, gynaecology, and others.

On the basis of method, the market is segmented into direct tele-manipulator and computer control.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and others.

Regional Analysis: Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, and high disposable income. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest position in the global stereotactic surgery devices market. The market growth in this region is mainly due to the increasing occurrences of brain diseases and presence of developed healthcare sector. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region owing to the growing prevalence of brain-related diseases and continuously growing healthcare sector. The Middle East & Africa has the least share of the market owing to the limited presence of developed healthcare infrastructure in the African region.

