Microbial Products Market with Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis

Market Highlights

Microbial products are produced by microbes such as a bacteria, yeast, or fungus. Medicinal microbiology include production of enzymes, antibiotics, nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, and organic acids, chemotherapeutic agents, vaccines etc. Another application of microbial products is the manufacture of solvents and reagents such as ethanol, lactic acid, butanol etc. Synthesis of amino acids such as are L-Methionine, L-Lysine, L-Tryptophan, L-Glutamic acid etc. are another use of industrial microbiology for production of microbial products.

The recent advancements in microbial products is the development of ultra-pure products especially high quality products which are being used in high-tech research. The market for microbial products is highly fragmented with a large number of players which has put pressure on the profit margin. Thus, operating in the high tech segment makes sense as the profit margin is higher.

The market for microbial products is driven by factors such as growing prevalence of diseases, rising demand for healthcare nutrients such as vitamins, rising rates of cancers, rising demand for diagnostics microbial products, rise of lifestyles industry recommending many of these products etc. The constraints on the market are the highly fragmented nature of the industry, pressures on profits due to cut throat competition, secrecy surrounding the fermentation process, substandard low quality producers operating from unknown locations etc.

Demand for high quality drugs and growing application of DNA technology is driving the growth of high quality ultra-pure solvents, which in turn are driving the market for microbial products. The demand of high sensitivity and selectivity diagnostic tests are another cause for the rise in market for microbial products.

Global Microbial products market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Valent BioSciences Corp., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., bioMérieux SA, Ajinomoto Co.Inc., Sanofi S.A, Novartis AG, NovaDigm Therapeutics, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd. and others.

Segmentation:

The global microbial products market is segmented on the basis of types, source, applications and end users. Based on types, the market has been segmented as enzymes, polysaccharides, nutrients (amino acids, nucleotides, vitamins, and organic acids, others), chemotherapeutic agents, antibiotics, vaccines, others. Based on the source, the market has been segmented as bacterial, viral, fungi and others. Based on the applications, the market has been segmented as pharmaceutical, diagnostic, biotechnology and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as pharmaceutical and biotechnological industries, hospitals and clinics, diagnostic labs, research and academics and others.

