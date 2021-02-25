Automated Hospital Beds Market Overview By Trends, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast Till 2023

Normally, automated hospital beds are for patient’s comfort during lengthy stay in hospital. Automated hospital beds are used in cases of patients who experience difficulty in getting in and out of beds, by providing automatically adjustable functions on bed. There are two major types of automated hospital beds semi-automatic and fully automatic.

Automated hospital beds are more convenient and user-friendly than the traditional hospital beds. Automated hospital beds are designed to meet needs of the patients proficiently for different situations. The hospital electric beds are highly adjustable, comfortable and flexible. Developed regions such as the Americas and Europe accounted for the major market share due to technological development in the healthcare sector. These beds work with minimal assistance and are self-controlled, which makes handling them easy, a less laborious task than the manual beds.

Various medical emergencies such as accidents on roads, industrial mishaps, wars, and natural calamities which provides huge opportunities for the hospitals to improve their promptness to tackle such medical emergencies. Hospitals and other healthcare emergency centres have increased their required facilities to handle emergencies which will fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the growth of emergency departments to meet the rising medical emergencies will drive the demand for automated hospital beds. For instance, many hospitals have separate rooms for operating emergency cases, and in case of surgery with the help of automated hospital beds surgeries can be performed immediately.

The increasing prevalence of life-threating diseases drives admission rates in healthcare facilities. To meet the unmet demand for healthcare facilities, manufacturers and suppliers are introducing advanced automated products and thus increasing the market penetration in the automated hospital beds sector. The rising incidence of life-threating diseases in Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa has prompted suppliers and manufacturers to expand their market reach and to enter in emerging markets. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), life-threatening or chronic diseases such as stroke, heart diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases, kidney diseases were the leading cause of death in 2014. For example, according to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, each year, nearly 4.9 million adults with diagnosed kidney disease.

ArjoHuntleigh, Gendron Inc., Hill-Rom, Invacare Corporation, Linet spol. s r.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd., and Stryker and others are some of the major players in the Global Automated hospital beds Market.

Global Automated hospital beds Market – Regional Analysis

Market opportunities are those unexploited factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market. These factors can be referred to as the untapped drivers of the market. The major opportunities for the automated hospital beds are the introduction in developing economies.

Introduction of smart hospital bed is one of the emerging opportunities for the global automated hospital beds market. Smart bed advancements will improve patient safety and comfort throughout the hospital stay.

The demand for the automated hospital beds is increasing due to its easier and more sophisticated for patients in developing countries that include Asia Pacific and the Middle East & African countries. These developing countries are suffering with immense disease burden. These diseases include asthma, cardiac failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, coronary artery disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and others resulting increasing in-patient population in hospitals.

Governments of few developing countries have taken educational initiatives and projects such as the Janala Project (Bangladesh), ProjectABC (Nigeria), Tostan (Senegal), Yoza (South Africa), and BridgeIT (Tanzania) among others. These programs are focused to improve literacy and create awareness about health that help to increase the understanding of people and raises chances of becoming technically mature. These factors will indirectly boost the market growth for automated hospital beds.

Browse more Related Reports @