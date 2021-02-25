Global Refined Cotton Market Research Report 2026

Refined cotton (Bleaching Cotton Linters,or Cotton Linter pulp) is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.

The refined cotton is a main material for producing cellulose ethers (for example, CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC), nitrated cellulose (nitro-cotton) and cellulose acetate, and is widely applied in the fields of coating, petroleum exploitation, building materials, textile, food, daily commodities, medicine, papermaking, electronics, aerospace, plastics, and is known as “special industrial monosodium glutamate”.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refined Cotton in China, including the following market information:

China Refined Cotton Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Refined Cotton Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Refined Cotton Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Refined Cotton Market 2019 (%)

The global Refined Cotton market was valued at 657 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 596.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -2.4% during the forecast period. While the Refined Cotton market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refined Cotton manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Refined Cotton production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Refined Cotton Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Refined Cotton Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

China Refined Cotton Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Refined Cotton Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cellulose Ethers

Cellulose Acetate

Nitrocellulose

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Refined Cotton Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Refined Cotton Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Refined Cotton Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Refined Cotton Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Georgia-Pacific

Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber

Swan Fiber (CHTC)

Jinhanjiang Refined Cotton

Fargona Kimyo Zavodi

Global Komsco Daewoo

Sriman Chemicals

ADM Southern Cellulose

Milouban

North Sichuan Nitrocellulose

Hubei Golden Ring

Xinjiang Sunork Cotton Industry

Zibo Huawei Biotechnology

CELSUR

Jinqiu Cotton