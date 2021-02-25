Financial Analytics Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2024

The global financial analytics market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period to reach USD 11.58 billion by 2024. According to Market Research Future, the global financial analytics market has been segmented based on component, deployment, organization size, application, vertical, and region/country.

A financial analytics software enablesfinancial managers and other executives to spend minimum time in collecting financial and operational data. The time is instead utilized for modeling scenarios and forecasting results. The software provides financial business intelligence which gives a 360-degree view of the entire business. The executives gain enhanced visibility into costs, resources, and performance; this helps them in improving accuracy, efficiency, controls, and auditability thus enabling them in making major strategic decisions. The major factors boosting market growth are the need for data driven financial decisions in the end users. Advancements in business intelligence (BI) and business analytics tools is also driving market growth. Also, the technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and the growing adoption of predictive analytics offer lucrative opportunities for solution providers in the market. However, concerns regarding privacy and security can prove to be restraints for market growth.

By component, the global financial analytics market has been divided into software and services. The software segment is expected to have a larger market share, while the services segment is projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit higher CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of the cloud technology globally.

Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SME). The large enterprises segment is expected to have a greater market size during the review period. Large organizations extensively deploy financial analytics to optimize employee productivity.

The application segments of the global financial analytics market has been divided into governance, risk, and compliance management; customer management, wealth management, financial forecasting and budgeting, transaction monitoring, stock management, fraud detection and prevention, and others. The

financial forecasting and budgeting is expected to be one of the leading segments in the market and also register the highest CAGR.

By vertical, the global financial analytics market has been divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail & e-commerce, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, manufacturing and automotive, telecommunication and IT, transportation and logistics, and others. The BFSI vertical is expected to be the largest segment, as financial analytics assist in asset and liability management, GRC (governance and risk and compliance), receivables management, budgetary control, payables management, and profitability management.

By region, the global financial analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis

The global financial analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to be the largest market with the US being a technologically advanced country deploying these solutions with the maximum number of leading market players.

Key Players

The key players in the global financial analytics market are Fair Isaac Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), TIBCO Software Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Zoho Corporation (India), Google (US), SAP (Germany), MicroStrategy Incorporated (US), TABLEAU SOFTWARE (US), Teradata (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Rosslyn Data Technologies (UK), Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (US), QlikTech International AB (US) and ALTERYX, Inc. (US). The key strategies adopted by most of the players are partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and the launch of solutions. For instance, in February 2019, Oracle Financial Services Global Business Unit collaborated with Blue Prism, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software provider to integrate Oracle’s Financial Services Financial Crime and Compliance Management suite with Blue Prism’s Digital Workforce.

