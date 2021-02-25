Metallocene Polyethylene Industry Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Industry Growth and Regional Study by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:

The global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry is analyzed in detail in the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR), which analyzes the market’s historical growth trajectory in order to make forecasts as to the market’s likely future growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry is mainly seen to be driven by the growing demand for plastic packaging products as well as plastic sheets. The growing demand for organic, biodegradable plastics could, however, hinder the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry’s growth over the forecast period.

Metallocene polyethylene is a specialty of polyethylene made using a metallocene catalyst during the production process. It has higher rigidity and stability than regular polyethylene, presenting a tougher barrier to physical damage and punctures. It also possesses good processability and good optical properties, driving its demand in applications where polyethylene has traditionally been the preferred choice. The growing demand for plastic packaging products is likely to be a major driver for the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry over the forecast period. The physical superiority of metallocene polyethylene over other types of plastics is likely to be a key factor for the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry over the forecast period.

The growing demand for plastic sheets and films in agricultural and urban management applications is likely to be a key driver for the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry over the forecast period. Plastic films have emerged as a key agricultural product in recent years thanks to the growing importance of temperature management and water conservation in the field, leading to a steady rise in demand from the Metallocene Polyethylene Industry over the forecast period. However, their lack of environmental viability could restrict the Metallocene Polyethylene Industry’s growth prospects over the forecast period, as biodegradable plastics are likely to replace metallocene polyethylene in applications leading to the generation of large amounts of plastic waste.

Competitive Analysis:

• SABIC

• Brentwood Plastics Inc.

• Univation Technologies LLC

• Chemieuro

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Borealis AG

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• Formosa Plastics Corporation

• INEOS, TOTAL Petrochemicals USA Inc.

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Exxon Mobil Corporation.

In February 2019, LG Chem announced an agreement with Univation for the use of the latter’s UNIPOL PE technology in the former’s two new polyethylene plants in Korea.

Segmentation:

The Metallocene Polyethylene Industry is segmented by type, catalyst type, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of type, the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry is segmented into metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (mLLDPE), metallocene low-density polyethylene (mLDPE), metallocene high-density polyethylene (mHDPE), metallocene medium-density polyethylene (mMDPE), and others.

On the basis of catalyst type, the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry is segmented into zirconocenes, ferrocene, titanocene, and others.

On the basis of application, the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry is segmented into packaging films, packaging sheets, injection molding, extrusion coating, and others.

On the basis of end use, the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry is segmented into packaging, food and beverage, automotive, building and construction, agriculture, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa on the basis of region.

Asia Pacific dominates the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry due to the growing demand for metallocene polyethylene from the region’s growing construction industry and the growing demand for plastic packaging products in the growing ecommerce sector in the region. The growing use of plastic films in agricultural applications in the region is also likely to play a key role in the growth of the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry over the forecast period.

North America is likely to follow Asia Pacific due to the growing demand for injection molded products such as toys, medical devices, and food and beverage packaging products such as cans and bottles. The growing demand for plastic sheets and films is also likely to be a major driver for the global Metallocene Polyethylene Industry over the forecast period.

