Mixed Xylene Market Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Industry Growth and Regional Study by Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Mixed Xylene is flammable, colorless liquid with sweet odor, aromatic hydrocarbon. Mixed xylene is generally a mixture of isomers of xylene with ethyl benzene.

Based on application, the global mixed xylene market is segmented in to fuel blending, solvents, thinners, raw material. Solvent segment accounted for largest market share in the global market. Wide applications of solvent grade mixed xylene in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants industry is expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, properties of mixed xylene such as miscible with ether, alcohol, and many other organic solvents are expected to increase its demand. Mixed xylene as a raw material accounted for significant annual growth rate during the forecast period. The factors that boosts the demand of the mixed xylene as a raw material is its growing use for manufacturing of agriculture pesticides and other chemicals.

Get Free [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7160

On the basis of end use, the global mixed xylene market has been categorized into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pesticides, chemicals, gasoline, printing, rubber & leather and others. The paints & coatings segment held the major market share in 2017, which mainly attributed to the surging demand of pains and coatings in architectural (residential, commercial) and industrial activities (automotive, aerospace, marine, general industrial) across the globe.

Competitive Analysis

Flint Hills Resources, LLC

GS Caltex Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

TOTAL S.A.

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

SK global chemical Co., Ltd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima.

Market Segmentation

The global mixed xylene market has been segmented on the basis application, end use and region.

Based on application, the global mixed xylene market has been segregated into fuel blending, solvents, thinners, raw material.

On the basis of end use, the market has been divided into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pesticides, chemicals, gasoline, printing, rubber & leather and others.

The global mixed xylene market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The global mixed xylene market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand of mixed xylene in the adhesives & sealants and paints & coatings applications. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forest period. This is mainly due to the growing demand for the product as a solvent in coatings in various industrial application such as aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, general industrial.

Related [email protected] https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030_502926.html

http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4778435

https://www.wfmj.com/story/42512894/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030

https://www.wboc.com/story/42512894/aircraft-docking-systems-market-global-outlook-size-share-emerging-audience-business-growth-covid19-pandemic-impact-and-forecast-to-2030